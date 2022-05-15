"The TV show is the single worst Halo media ever": Hardcore franchise fans frustrated after Master Chief's intimate scene

It's an open secret that the Halo gaming community completely hates the TV series and the way it has been executed. Many hardcore fans feel that the series has been a waste of Paramount's huge opportunity.

While the numbers suggest that the reception has been positive, the sentiments of the gamers say otherwise. The worst has been reached with the penultimate episode related to Master Chief having an intimate scene with a fellow character.

The latest incident is one of several decisions on the show that fans aren't happy with. Paramount's decisions have been the main problem, as many have accused the series of not following lore.

While some of the points could be debated, there's nobody who has liked what happened in the penultimate episode. Naturally, the series is being referred to by some as the worst adaptation of the game.

Halo fans are devastated by the way the TV series has been directed

The sentiments against the Halo TV series were negative even before the first episode was shown. Reports of decisions like Master Chief opening his helmet are considered blasphemy by fans. The recent episode resulted in Reddit user u/confusedfunk claiming the TV series was the worst media adaptation.

Others also joined the user in expressing their opinions about how the show has failed the games. One fan feels sad that this TV series has been the first point of introduction for many who haven't played the games. With the way the show has been directed, they could have completely the wrong ideas about characters like Master Chief.

Another fan brought up the issue of making the series open for a greater audience, which Paramount has used to justify their decision-making.

One fan feels that new players coming from the show will want to find the Master Chief's girlfriend.

One fan is afraid that people will no longer refer to the games and books from which the Halo series originated.

There are some positives as fans have been able to read hilarious reviews about the episode, which has provided them with a good laugh.

Some feel that an animated show over a live-action series would have been better.

For one man, a small action scene in one of the episodes is the only thing worth watching.

Such has been the diabolical reception of the series that players would rather have another Halo game made by the one who made Halo 5.

The problem for some is that the show has gotten progressively worse as more episodes have been shown.

While the Halo TV series might have some fans, most of them have much more general followers than hardcore gamers. The latter are vehemently against the way the TV series has been enacted and one will have to wait and see what the reception for Season 2 will be.

