"This is utterly despicable use of the IP": Halo fans are irritated with Master Chief’s intimate scene

The Halo TV series has been a hotbed of controversies and mixed feelings as Paramount's product has greatly polarized the fans. While general fans have liked the lighter setting of the series, the hardcore ones have been vehemently against it.

They feel that the timeline of events that the TV series has followed and its decisions go completely against the lore. While Paramount has released numbers representing the show as a success, the penultimate episode has resulted in all hell breaking loose.

The Act Man @TheActMan_YT Can someone explain to me why Halo had to change and become something it's not in order to appeal to a "broader audience" when it already had one? Can someone explain to me why Halo had to change and become something it's not in order to appeal to a "broader audience" when it already had one?

Fans aren't happy with the direction Master Chief has taken in the series. Many believe that decisions like his opening armor and helmet don't fit well with the game's lore.

To make matters worse, Paramount has shown him having s*x in the episode as well. Suffice it to say, even those fans who tolerated the show's direction so far have now broken loose on social media.

Fans react to the misdirection of the Halo TV series with its portrayal of the Master Chief

Since the episode was aired, netizens have flocked to social media to express their opinions. Nobody is okay with it since it was something that completely broke the lore. While Paramount had earlier spoken about making the character more relatable, most fans believe that this wasn't required.

One fan believes that Paramount has handled the entire show in a wrong manner. They should have done it to showcase the reasons why people love Halo in the first place. Instead, the show makers have tried to force a new vision with the entire first season.

🍍Pineowlple🦉 @Karosiv Something that companies seem to not understand for some reason is:



When you make something “For the Fans” you are also making something that has successfully attracted said fans, a successful formula, that can be use to attract more fans. Something that companies seem to not understand for some reason is:When you make something “For the Fans” you are also making something that has successfully attracted said fans, a successful formula, that can be use to attract more fans.

Some die-hard fans are ready to do anything other than have their names on the credits of the show. They believe that the show has been a massive waste of the IP.

The Act Man @TheActMan_YT I would rather carry the Mark of Shame on my forehead for the rest of my life then have my name listed in the credits of the Halo TV show.



What an absolute disaster, this is utterly despicable use of the IP. And everyone involved should feel shame. I would rather carry the Mark of Shame on my forehead for the rest of my life then have my name listed in the credits of the Halo TV show. What an absolute disaster, this is utterly despicable use of the IP. And everyone involved should feel shame.

As mentioned above, fans were okay to an extent, but the recent episode has broken all thresholds of patience for some.

Sacred Icon @sacrediconpod We are known for our positivity regarding Halo.



However, the average fan does not have the tolerance we do for most things. I think it's safe to say you've asked too much when it comes to the Halo TV series.



We like a lot about this show but the needle has been pushed too far. We are known for our positivity regarding Halo.However, the average fan does not have the tolerance we do for most things. I think it's safe to say you've asked too much when it comes to the Halo TV series.We like a lot about this show but the needle has been pushed too far. https://t.co/2YIih4I2NP

The cancel culture is also raging as some want to do exactly that with the Halo TV series.

HaloButCursed 💀 @HaloButCursed How do we cancel the Halo TV show? How do we cancel the Halo TV show?

For some, Master Chief's actions in the episode are unbelievable.

GiveMeButter @GiveMeButter Im sorry- Master chief did what in the Halo TV Show? Im sorry- Master chief did what in the Halo TV Show? https://t.co/yAb2ArdzUq

For some, changing Master Chief's core character seems very saddening as they can no longer relate to their hero.

☦ lumor @lumor___ im a bit disappointed that the halo tv series basically just erased asexuality



i get it, it isnt canon, but this is a big part of master chief's identity as a spartan. the whole series, he is canonically asexual.



and as an asexual person, this also makes me feel left out. im a bit disappointed that the halo tv series basically just erased asexualityi get it, it isnt canon, but this is a big part of master chief's identity as a spartan. the whole series, he is canonically asexual. and as an asexual person, this also makes me feel left out.

What has saddened many fans is the lost opportunity as they believe that the TV series would have been a wonderful way to show new fans what Halo is all about. Instead, they have deviated far from the canon and lore of the franchise that made it special in the first place.

Matches Malone @cell_0801 The Act Man @TheActMan_YT Can someone explain to me why Halo had to change and become something it's not in order to appeal to a "broader audience" when it already had one? Can someone explain to me why Halo had to change and become something it's not in order to appeal to a "broader audience" when it already had one? The saddest part about the halo tv show is that this would have been an amazing opportunity to show the general public the brilliant story telling halo has always had and expand on the themes of Halo in a new story… twitter.com/theactman_yt/s… The saddest part about the halo tv show is that this would have been an amazing opportunity to show the general public the brilliant story telling halo has always had and expand on the themes of Halo in a new story… twitter.com/theactman_yt/s…

Paramount's series might be a hit commercially and it can justify itself by showing the numbers. At its core, the series will always create conflict among fans who are followers of the original canon. The recent incident could have a long effect on the next season and it might not be positive.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan