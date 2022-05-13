"This is utterly despicable use of the IP": Halo fans are irritated with Master Chief’s intimate scene

The Halo TV series has been a hotbed of controversies and mixed feelings as Paramount's product has greatly polarized the fans. While general fans have liked the lighter setting of the series, the hardcore ones have been vehemently against it.
They feel that the timeline of events that the TV series has followed and its decisions go completely against the lore. While Paramount has released numbers representing the show as a success, the penultimate episode has resulted in all hell breaking loose.
Fans aren't happy with the direction Master Chief has taken in the series. Many believe that decisions like his opening armor and helmet don't fit well with the game's lore.
To make matters worse, Paramount has shown him having s*x in the episode as well. Suffice it to say, even those fans who tolerated the show's direction so far have now broken loose on social media.
Fans react to the misdirection of the Halo TV series with its portrayal of the Master Chief
Since the episode was aired, netizens have flocked to social media to express their opinions. Nobody is okay with it since it was something that completely broke the lore. While Paramount had earlier spoken about making the character more relatable, most fans believe that this wasn't required.
One fan believes that Paramount has handled the entire show in a wrong manner. They should have done it to showcase the reasons why people love Halo in the first place. Instead, the show makers have tried to force a new vision with the entire first season.
Some die-hard fans are ready to do anything other than have their names on the credits of the show. They believe that the show has been a massive waste of the IP.
As mentioned above, fans were okay to an extent, but the recent episode has broken all thresholds of patience for some.
The cancel culture is also raging as some want to do exactly that with the Halo TV series.
For some, Master Chief's actions in the episode are unbelievable.
For some, changing Master Chief's core character seems very saddening as they can no longer relate to their hero.
What has saddened many fans is the lost opportunity as they believe that the TV series would have been a wonderful way to show new fans what Halo is all about. Instead, they have deviated far from the canon and lore of the franchise that made it special in the first place.
Paramount's series might be a hit commercially and it can justify itself by showing the numbers. At its core, the series will always create conflict among fans who are followers of the original canon. The recent incident could have a long effect on the next season and it might not be positive.