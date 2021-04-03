The Vinny Vinesauce controversy explained, as alleged sexual assault allegations surface online

Popular Twitch streamer Vinny Franzetti, aka Vinny Vinesauce, recently found himself on the Twitter trending page for all the wrong reasons. Numerous screenshots of inappropriate emails allegedly sent by him started doing the rounds online.

The allegations leveled against the 35-year-old gaming personality stemmed from a recent tweet that went viral online.

In the tweet that was posted from an account called "VS_Experiences," the user not only accused Vinny Vinesauce of allegedly having sexual relations with his fans but also of silencing them to protect his reputation.

Vinny Vinesauce has been engaging sexually with his fan base and making them stay silent about it for years in order to protect his reputation. The following contains 4 statements with screenshots and an audio recording:https://t.co/9FThyXpo3B — VS_Experiences (@VS_Experiences) April 2, 2021

Attached to the tweet was a lengthy Google Doc where the statements of four victims were provided. Along with the statements were multiple screenshots of DMs and emails that were allegedly sent by Vinny Vinesauce.

One of Vinny Vinesauce's mods, a Twitter user by the name of Charon, also proceeded to share his side of the story and labeled Vinny's actions as "scummy as hell."

Mod shared proof they quit Vinny Vinesauce’s charity org. pic.twitter.com/LCl9D3PNTr — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) April 3, 2021

Despite these claims, most of the online community remained skeptical about the credibility of these allegations.

This was due to the questionable nature of the messages, which many accused of being doctored/ photoshopped to portray Vinny Vinesauce in an incriminating light.

I don't watch Vinesauce anymore but I know for a fact no human being would ever say "creeperinos" in any context. I call bullshit, Vinny is innocent.



also thats not his email nor is it his profile picture. pic.twitter.com/Aaup973rfa — enderloganyt (@loganbyron8) April 2, 2021

Another Twitter user highlighted how Vinny Vinesauce has never had any other profile picture apart from that of a Vinesauce shroom.

I really don't get involved in things like this but,

As someone who has corresponded via emails with vinny since 2016, that is his email.



But that is NOT his profile picture. I still have some old emails from like the day before that he has always had a vinesauce shroom. — Roly Poly Games (@RolPolyGames) April 3, 2021

Soon after these dodgy screenshots surfaced online, Twitter was abuzz with a slew of reactions.

Twitter labels screenshots as "fake," as Vinny Vinesauce receives support amid controversy

Vinny Vinesauce is popularly known as the founder of Twitch gaming group "Vinesauce," which was created back in 2010.

After starting out with small gameplay recordings and amateur-style videos, Vinny Vinesauce soon moved towards live streaming on Twitch. He is often regarded as one of the "OG streamers."

The Vinesauce channel has become immensely popular, raking in more than 500,000 followers on Twitch, in addition to another 467,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Keeping in mind his online popularity, several of his fans were left distraught and frustrated upon seeing the various allegations leveled against him recently.

The recent Vinny Vinesauce controversy has triggered a whole new debate online.

From pointing out several flaws in the screenshots to expressing concern over the credibility of actual victims in the future, here are some reactions on Twitter:

I can tell you right away that the accusation against Vinny is fake. Apart from the email icon, which was never used for his email at ANY point in time, that is NOT AT ALL how Vinny talks in his emails.

Here are some examples of my emails with him, when I sent in content for him. pic.twitter.com/PXD8Ti7CRJ — Donovan. (@dontrashroom) April 2, 2021

One thing about this Vinny Vinesauce fake email that conclusively makes it fake - March 16 2018 was a Friday.



Vinny has only done emails on Sunday since 2012. pic.twitter.com/QLIbx5o4zd — Eyevou Deltree (@EyevouDeltree) April 2, 2021

I took a break from twitter for like a few hours to go work and come back to people making fake allegations towards Vinny Vinesauce with some god-fuckin-awful "evidence"



YOU DON'T MAKE FUN OF ACTUAL SITUATIONS IN WHICH SOMEONE IS VICTIMIZED BY A PREDATOR.



CUT. THIS. SHIT. OUT. — all hecked up (@DullVivid) April 3, 2021

It’s just that Vinny would ever talk like this but like

Nobody would ever talk like this. Why is this entire PROBABLY VERY SERIOUS ACCUSATION littered with random Vinesauce memes? Do you just assume Vinny just talks like this outside his fucking streams??? Fr, man. pic.twitter.com/0wRZqNuLXB — Quetzacoatl (Bi Milkshake Edition) (@QuetzacoatlKing) April 2, 2021

3. (cont) It was started by chat.



4. Vinesaucecontact has never been an email associated with vinny or the group. Once again, this info is readily available.



5. As someone whose held serious conversation with the dude, he doesn't talk like this outside of the stream — Pixie, Queen of Monsters (@QueenKaijuPixel) April 3, 2021

the evidence doesnt even sound like him, i doubt he ever said "creeperinos" in his whole life — vincells (@vincells) April 2, 2021

Everyone on Twitter coming together to defend Vinny right now pic.twitter.com/QtDR9nOvev — shoopdahoop25 (@shoopdahoop25) April 3, 2021

if this vinny situation ends with him being innocent then that means more people will start doubting real victims of SA. this shitshows gonna end badly no matter what route it takes pic.twitter.com/6kYff2YNUZ — pebbles (@platinumpebbles) April 2, 2021

And worse, it'll make it that much harder for actual victims to be taken seriously or listened to. — Purge #blacklivesmatter (@va_purge) April 2, 2021

“Creeperinos”?



“bobs”?



“pepSecret”? Vinny may TALK one way on stream but outside of that he keeps things professional. This seems like somebody went and spent a day in his chat and then replicated how he spoke on stream that night.



This makes me physically angry. — Eschero (@EscheroOfficial) April 3, 2021

dude vinny is a fucking english major why would he type like this LOL pic.twitter.com/4qNVP4vCL5 — Nrver (@Nrverr) April 2, 2021

This Vinny shit is disgusting. Why would anyone think its ok to frame someone of sexual assault. All it does is invalidate actual victims. Get your shit together. https://t.co/p4l6hXCLc8 pic.twitter.com/l5fSkBMXDO — Choucho⁷ (@peachandkiiwi) April 2, 2021

Another user also shared screenshots of the messages and claimed that the recent allegations against Vinny Vinesauce seem to be the result of a pre-planned and orchestrated attack.

so the vinny callout was literally organized by /v/

I hate it here https://t.co/G57BG8xqy2 pic.twitter.com/7h9t3rAzZn — kuma @ open comms! (@akazukinbreaker) April 3, 2021

I HATE this because it means the next time someone comes forward with SA allegations against someone big everyone is going to think of this situation and doubt the victims — kuma @ open comms! (@akazukinbreaker) April 3, 2021

With a lot of gray area persisting around these set of allegations against Vinny Vinesauce, he'll certainly be encouraged to learn that he has the internet's backing for now.

Keeping in mind the sensitivity of the situation, a Twitter user also made a point worth pondering over. He stated that fans need to caution themselves when it comes to idolizing YouTubers and content creators as role models.

this goes for literally any content creator, because the more you build up that idea of "this person will never do anything wrong and i can always remorselessly enjoy their content" the harder you'll be crushed when you realize that ended up being false. — ferris (@PlSSandSHlT) April 2, 2021

Until damning evidence is produced, all allegations against Vinny Vinesauce are currently being treated as alleged and fake.