The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Patch 4.03: Spider reworks, quest, bug fixes, and more

The Witcher 3 Next-Gen has received its latest Patch 4.03. Fans have been extremely happy with the treatment CD Projekt Red has been delivering since the Next-Gen update was released back in December 2022. That being said, developers have been constantly pushing out updates that are set to overhaul The Witcher 3 experience. Patch 4.03 brings in various changes that not only polish the update but also add some minor content for fans.

With the latest patch, fans are looking at an overall improvement of the most beloved Witcher title in the series. The update also includes changes specifically for the console community.

All visual and quest changes included in The Witcher 3 Next-Gen 4.03 patch

The Witcher @witchergame



Patch 4.03 for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is being rolled out and will soon be available on PC, PlayStation and Xbox! This update contains various gameplay and quest fixes.

For PC

Fixed an issue with ray-traced vegetation shadows “popping”, depending on Geralt’s proximity and angle.

Fixed an issue where repeatedly disabling and enabling ray-traced reflections and shadows could cause black shadows to appear at the edge of objects.

Addressed the issue where the DirectX 11 version of the game could crash on launch or after loading a save on certain AMD GPUs.

Added support for Intel Xe Super Sampling, an upscaling technology that uses machine learning to improve performance and image quality.

Fixed some lighting issues with Screen Space Reflections when ray-traced global illumination is off.

Performance improvements to ray-traced global illumination and ray-traced reflections.

Fixed an issue where purple splashes could appear on the screen when riding Roach through puddles of water.

For Console

The Cross Progression pop-up will now properly display which account is logged in.

Fixed an issue where dark stripes or shadows appeared on Geralt in the inventory screen when Performance Mode was enabled on PlayStation 5.

Fixed an issue where the game could briefly freeze or stutter when autosaving on next-gen consoles.

Addressed the issue of performance drops on next-gen consoles while using Witcher Senses in Beauclair and Novigrad.

Visual changes for PC and Next-Gen Exclusive

Fixed an issue where a grid of light spots could appear on the ground and walls in certain weather conditions with Ray Tracing enabled.

Spider webs will no longer change color when moving the camera with Ray Tracing enabled.

Fixed an issue where some textures on characters during cutscenes would appear as not fully rendered.

Through Time and Space - Fixed an issue where the mist in the Poisoned Valley was pink instead of white.

Quests and Gameplay changes for PC and Next-Gen Exclusives

Added the community-made mod Next Gen Script Fixes by Sergeanur.

Quests and Gameplay for all platforms

In the Eternal Fire's Shadow - The ambient music from the quest will no longer continue playing after completion. For players who have already experienced this issue, it may be necessary to enter the Novigrad or Oxenfurt sewers again to resolve it.

Added an option to auto-apply oils in combat.

With the exception of potions and decoctions, it's now impossible for Geralt to eat or drink underwater.

That concludes our overview of The Witcher 3 Next-Gen 4.03 patch.

