The Witness is Epic Games Store's next free game

Gautam Nath
ANALYST
News
9   //    06 Apr 2019, 00:48 IST

Image result for the witness game

Epic Games Store is releasing its next free game for the month. The open-world puzzle solver The Witness will be available from April 4 for 2 weeks for the low price of free. Epic Games' last free game was Oxenfree, an open world indie game with beautiful graphics and story. The Witness, too, has some really appealing artwork throughout the game world.

The Witness was released originally for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One back in January 2016. It was originally planned for PS3 and Xbox 360, but the technology served better on the later models. It was also offered for free if you had a PS Plus subscription and you would have gotten the game in March.

In case you missed it on the PS4, now's your chance to get it for free on PC. Epic Games is trying to compete with the megalith that is Steam by offering store-exclusive games (Borderlands 3, Metro Exodus and more) as well as by giving away free games every 2 weeks. If you haven't tried the indie games they have been giving away, it's worth hoarding up to give it a shot.

The Witness is a puzzle game and a really challenging one at that. There are over 650 puzzles scattered across the game world. You don't need to solve all of them in order to finish the game but some of them get really really tricky. There is no real story or narrative to the game. You are just dropped in the island and expected to figure out the puzzles.

It can get very frustrating if you're stuck in the middle of a puzzle. Yet, The Witness gives this magic that makes you want to finish a puzzle despite all your anger. It has been one of the best rated indie games and still sees play 3 years later.

Visit Sportskeeda for all the latest video game news.

