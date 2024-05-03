There Will Come Soft Rains: Genshin Impact quest guide

There Will Come Soft Rains is a Genshin Impact quest that seems to confuse many players. It requires you to collect strange parts across the game world. The most common way to obtain these items is to complete different world quests related to Merusea village. However, this can be a challenge if you don't know where to look.

This article offers a comprehensive guide on how to complete every objective in There Will Come Soft Rains. Do note that you must complete Ancient Colors: Act I - A Brush of Seafoam and Crimson beforehand.

Let's start with where you can initiate the There Will Come Soft Rains quest in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact quest guide for There Will Come Soft Rains

Find and interact with Serene here (Image via HoYoverse)

There Will Come Soft Rains is the only World Quest of the Ancient Colors: Act II - A Gradient of Dreams and Ochre series. It will initiate automatically after you complete the The Illusion's Finishings World Quest.

If you're near Mamere's house, head southwest to interact with Serene. Those who are outside the village can teleport to the Merusea Village waypoint and head southeast to find Serene. This location is shown in the image above.

The main objective of this World Quest is to collect four strange parts in Genshin Impact.

Collect four strange parts

Return to Mamere after collecting all 4 strange parts (Image via HoYoverse)

Serene will need four strange parts to fix Seymour. You can find these components from the following sources in Genshin Impact:

Interacting with Serene

Complete The Lone Phantom Sail World Quest

Complete "Hey, This Isn't Pumpkin Soup..." World Quest

Complete Fishing Game World Quest

Complete Book of Esoteric Revelations World Quest

Opening two Exquisite Chests in Merusea Village

Helping other Melusines

With so many sources, you have the freedom to choose how you want to collect the strange parts. Once you have obtained them, return to Mamere with all the parts to fix Seymour.

Return to Mamere

Continue to follow quest navigation (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you have fixed Seymour, there will be tons of dialogue before the screen flashes red and the ground starts shaking.

Head to the designated location with Seymour and Mamere. Just keep following the quest navigation to know where you need to go. Reaching the location will summon multiple Rockfond Rifthound Whelp in Genshin Impact.

Cut the Seagrass

Rescue the Melusine (Image via HoYoverse)

After defeating the Rifthounds, dive underwater to find the hidden Melusine named Glaisti.

You will learn that there is another Melusine underwater, trapped in Seagrass. Borrow the ability of the nearby Xenochromatic hunter rays' ability to cut the Seagrass and rescue Puca in Genshin Impact.

Head to the designated location

Escort the Melusines to their village (Image via HoYoverse)

After a successful rescue, follow the quest navigation to escort these Melusines to their village. Simply head in the direction of the marked location in the mini-map.

You will come across a large conch shell. Interact with it to activate an aqua current. Ride the current and keep following the quest navigation to reach a new village.

After some dialogue, there will be another earthquake, and you will need to return to Merusea Village

Return to Merusea Village

Go to "A Lonely Place" and fight enemies (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow the quest navigation to return to Merusea Village. Interact with the orb to reach "A Lonely Place". Defeat the Rifthounds and use the Prismatic Resonance to investigate the ore. After a brief cutscene and dialogue, fight with another wave of Rifthounds.

Defeat them, finish the dialogue to complete the quest, and get 60 Primogems, among other rewards. Ancient Colors Act III: Blue Longing of Heart and Moon, the next part of the quest series, will also be unlocked.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact information and updates.