These Animal Crossing: New Horizons themed Joy-Cons have the whole community gushing over them

Every Animal Crossing player owns a pair of Joy-Cons. These Joy-Cons can be customized and are available in various colors, so players can choose a color of their choice. Now, what could be better than being able to own a pair of Animal Crossing-themed Joy-Cons to use while playing the beloved life simulation title?

Twitter user Citrus Anna, aka citruspair, has made this dream come true for many fans of the Animal Crossing franchise.

Anna has made Animal Crossing themed Joy-Cons available for users

Anna, commonly known as citruspair on Twitter and TikTok, is famous for the custom modded console accessories. Recently, their custom-made Joy-Cons have stolen the hearts of many Nintendo Switch users.

They make various adorable custom Joy-Cons mods, which are cute as well as aesthetically pleasing. They are most well known for their peaches and cream Joy-Cons, which was immensely popular among fans.

Nintendo's Animal Crossing themed joy cons (Image via GameSpot)

Nintendo released Animal Crossing-themed Joy-Cons with the Nintendo Switch last year, which came in the blue and mint green variant. However, Anna decided to create a new color palette for the Joy-Cons, turning them peach and cream.

They switched out the original shells for peach and cream ones and also made the same modifications to the D-Pad and buttons to keep up the matching aesthetic. Furthermore, they modified the LED strip within the controller too. So now, it lights up in pink, keeping with the modified color palette.

Interestingly, these consoles were able to change color according to the color palette of the game being played, which came as a surprise to Anna too.

One of our customers who bought Peaches & Cream just sent us this from their Pokémon Sword?!?!?

Didn't realise that changing the colour in the software also changes it here



Am I the only person who just noticed this?!😱 pic.twitter.com/z4HbGVyuKr — Citrus Anna (@citruspair) June 10, 2021

Nintendo's original Joy-Con has this feature already, but it was certainly unexpected that a moded version of Joy-Con could also do the same thing.

Check out more of Anna's work on her Etsy page.

