These 'viral' Twitch clip channels are beating the YouTube algorithm like you've never seen before 

Twitch is one of the most popular streaming platforms in the world. It has witnessed an unprecedented boost in viewership since the onset of the current world pandemic.

Live streaming has emerged as one of the most lucrative and popular professions, as well as a means of escape from the monotonous nature of reality.

The virtual landscape is thriving today, and we've seen the Amazon-owned platform dominate the charts in terms of stream services, with a plethora of personalities from various walks of life developing interactive relationships with audiences from across the globe.

Twitch streaming has also made stars out of nobodies and is known to be a breeding ground for dramatic/memorable moments, which often take place during a livestream. All it takes is for a single clip to go viral, and the power of social media, added to the YouTube algorithm, ends up handling the rest.

The life of Twitch streamers are a frequent point of interest for viewers, who often flit through various sites, predominantly Google and YouTube, for a quick recap of the top Twitch highlights of the day.

With an attempt to capitalize on this very trend, two YouTube channels, by the names of ninocentx and Nostradamus, have recently blown up, due to the sheer volume of content they post, with most of it revolving around the latest happenings in the world of Twitch.

The art of cashing in on Twitch trends via the YouTube algorithm

One of the most popular sources of daily Twitch stream highlights is the Reddit forum called r/LivestreamFail, which has a million members, and is a vital source of information pertinent to the world of Twitch.

The aforementioned YouTube channels now seem to have adapted the Reddit module. Both the channels were pretty much unheard of, before their recent rise on the platform that is, all thanks to the YouTube algorithm.

For fans of Twitch, they could have not asked for a better deal than this, as the channels have been dishing out content by the hour.

The most frequent clips often belong to Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek who is one of the top streamers on Twitch. From other popular streamers such as HasanAbi to Pokimane, there is no dearth in terms of streamer content on these platforms, as the channels aim to help viewers remain up to date with Twitch content.

What's even more fascinating is the fact that these are relatively small content creators ( Nostradamus has 14.2K subscribers, while ninocentx has 2.72K subscribers), who seem to be making the most of the magic that is known as the YouTube algorithm.