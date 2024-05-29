"They say the desert is a cruel mistress": League of Legends LoLdle answers 693 (Thursday, May 30, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 693rd edition are here. This game requires players to utilize their knowledge of LoL champions to decipher puzzles. If you know that title and its characters well enough, you'll have an easier time in LoLdle. It's worth noting this word game also lets your results on social platforms.
With that in mind, here is the quote puzzle for May 30, 2024:
"They say the desert is a cruel mistress. I like the sound of that."
This article reveals all the LoLdle answers for May 30.
Zac, Sivir, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 693rd edition (May 30, 2024)
The LoLdle answers for the May 30, 2024 edition are as follows:
- Classic: Zac
- Quote: Sivir
- Ability: Janna, Bonus: R
- Emoji: Katarina
- Splash art: Singed, Bonus: Resistance Singed
Zac is the answer to this Classic riddle. He is a Zaun champion who graced the League of Legends world in 2013. Sivir is the answer to the Quote riddle, and "desert is a cruel mistress" stands out as one of the key clues related to this puzzle.
The Ability question points towards Janna's ultimate ability called Monsoon. She is a popular choice among LoL Support players.
Katarina is the solution to the emoji puzzle. Lastly, recognizing Singed's Resistance splash art should be an easy task.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answer
Listed below are a few of the previous LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 692 (May 29): Annie, Illaoi, Sejuani, Draven, Zed
- LoLdle 691 (May 28): Kassadin, Nunu & Willump, Teemo, Viktor, Lillia
- LoLdle 690 (May 27): Vex, Vel’Koz, Corki, Quinn, Ekko
- LoLdle 689 (May 26): Ziggs, Cassiopeia, Poppy, Sona, Ryze
- LoLdle 688 (May 25): Soraka, Neeko, Kled, Nami, Lissandra
- LoLdle 687 (May 24): Dr. Mundo, Riven, Kindred, Lux, Jarvan IV
- LoLdle 686 (May 23): Trundle, Senna, Renekton, Orianna, Fiddlesticks
- LoLdle 685 (May 22): Draven, Samira, Twitch, Yuumi, Xayah
- LoLdle 684 (May 21): Wukong, Yuumi, Aphelios, Shen, Fizz
- LoLdle 683 (May 20): Zyra, Leona, Shen, Fizz, Heimerdinger
- LoLdle 682 (May 19): Volibear, Malzahar, Katarina, Renata Glasc, Nasus
- LoLdle 681 (May 18): LeBlanc, Shaco, Lillia, Nautilus, Bel'Veth
- LoLdle 680 (May 17): Corki, Kha'Zix, Master Yi, Azir, Nami
- LoLdle 679 (May 16): Twitch, Garen, Shaco, Zoe, Karma
- LoLdle 678 (May 15): Irelia, Fiddlesticks, Briar, Urgot, Zyra
The answers to the 694th iteration of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on May 31, 2024.
