This Fortnite skin is among the rarest skins in the game, last seen over 410 days ago

Released on 2nd May 2019 as a part of the 24k Set in Fortnite, The Sterling Skin is an Epic Tier costume that was last available in the Item Shop on 1st October 2019.

Fortnite is a free-to-play 100 player battle royale game released by Epic Games in 2017. Epic Games has made a name for Fortnite by releasing regular updates and new skins into the game.

Popular for its diverse theme of skins, the skin rotation system in the Fortnite Item Shop often results in certain skins not making it back into the shop. One such skin is the Sterling Skin, which was introduced as a part of the 24k set on 2nd May 2019.

Silver Sledge: Image via Epic Games - Fortnite

Let's take a look at the details of the Sterling Skin, which was unable to find its way back into the Item Shop for more than 410 days.

The Sterling Skin: One of the rarest skins in Fortnite

The male counterpart to the tier 100 Luxe skin from the Chapter 1 Season 8 Battle Pass, the Sterling Skin, is priced at 1,500 V-Bucks when listed in the Item Shop. The Sterling Skin pack comes with the 'Black Bling: Diamond Star' attachment and the 'Silver Sledge' harvesting tool.

Diamond Star: Image via Epic Games - Fortnite

With Fortnite's rotation system for cosmetics, it is impossible to predict a probable return date for the Sterling Skin into the Item Shop. However, for the players that already have the skin, it is time to flaunt the Sterling Skin in public lobbies, as most new players don't even know about its existence.

The skin portrays Sterling clad in a silver outfit, which is in reference to 'Sterling Silver,' which is used in making jewelery. Last available on 1st October 2019, The Sterling Skin is one that has Fortnite fans waiting for its return to the store after more than a year.