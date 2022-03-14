"This is a Free-2-Play mobile game disguised as a $40 game": Square Enix's greedy monetization of Chocobo GP leaves fans outraged

The Final Fantasy franchise is no stranger to spin-offs. The 1999 PS1 title Chocobo Racer brought the iconic RPG series to the arcade world for the first time. 23 years later, we get a successor in the form of Chocobo GP for the Nintendo Switch.

Everything Final Fantasy Daily @everyffdaily I am extremely disappointed with the direction Square Enix took Chocobo GP. This is a Free-2-Play Mobile game disguised as a $40 game. Appalling. I am extremely disappointed with the direction Square Enix took Chocobo GP. This is a Free-2-Play Mobile game disguised as a $40 game. Appalling.

What should've been a nostalgic trip down memory lane quickly turned into a horror show after the game's launch a few days ago. The overall experience was deemed fairly mediocre, easily outshined by Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, deemed to be a superior experience.

But the true car-crash here is the horrible monetization scheme implemented by Square Enix.

Chocobo GP gets totalled into oblivion

Beneath its cute and charming exterior lies a less-than-pleasant truth. In a nutshell, the game aims to nickel-dime the player even in the paid version, which costs $50/£40.

For starters, the game includes a Battle Pass which has exclusive characters such as Cloud Strife and cannot be obtained without paying real money. The in-game advertising is also jarring and leaves a bad taste in players' mouths.

There are also microtransactions for purchasing the premium currency, Mythril, which many deem to be priced quite high. As seen below, one of the bundles costs above $100.

Benjamin Breuer @BlackMageBen Oh! Something I forgot to mention about Chocobo GP earlier:



One of its microtransaction bundles costs more than the game itself (these are all in CAD, to clarify). Oh! Something I forgot to mention about Chocobo GP earlier: One of its microtransaction bundles costs more than the game itself (these are all in CAD, to clarify). https://t.co/TyMDURjc9p

The grind for unlocking decent rewards that might appeal to the player is quite time consuming. Additionally, Mythril expires five months after the date of purchase, and is the final nail in Chocobo GP's coffin.

Adam King @Terotrous Everyone is complaining about the grind, but by far the worst thing about #ChocoboGP is that MYTHRIL EXPIRES. This is a premium currency that can be bought with real money and it vanishes in 5 months. This is unacceptable and must be changed. #NintendoSwitch Everyone is complaining about the grind, but by far the worst thing about #ChocoboGP is that MYTHRIL EXPIRES. This is a premium currency that can be bought with real money and it vanishes in 5 months. This is unacceptable and must be changed. #NintendoSwitch https://t.co/LWbZ84OsOC

Just looking at the UI makes it clear that this was designed as a mobile game. In fact, it does have an Android version called Chocobo GP Lite (which is also available on Switch).

A spreading fire needed to put out

Understandably, fans are not taking well to the news, even on Reddit:

The game and the publisher both are being mocked at this point:

FalKoopa🌈 @FalKoopa_ Crying at how these posts about Chocobo GP aged absolutely horribly Crying at how these posts about Chocobo GP aged absolutely horribly https://t.co/qWKCsqgzQc

Ray & Rev @RayTheSnivy



>Avengers

>Outriders

>Balan Wonderworld and promoting it more than NEO TWEWY

>FFVII Remake PC Port

>Horrible E3

>Kingdom Hearts $90 Cloud only Switch ports

>N*F*T* Shilling

>Babylon's Fall

>Chocobo GP



what the hell is going on with this company? @NintenZ Square Enix>Avengers>Outriders>Balan Wonderworld and promoting it more than NEO TWEWY>FFVII Remake PC Port>Horrible E3>Kingdom Hearts $90 Cloud only Switch ports>N*F*T* Shilling>Babylon's Fall>Chocobo GPwhat the hell is going on with this company? @NintenZ Square Enix>Avengers>Outriders>Balan Wonderworld and promoting it more than NEO TWEWY>FFVII Remake PC Port>Horrible E3>Kingdom Hearts $90 Cloud only Switch ports>N*F*T* Shilling>Babylon's Fall>Chocobo GPwhat the hell is going on with this company?

It's definitely not a good look for Square Enix. They have come under fire for similar situations in the past but they still don't seem to be letting up. As it stands now, the game sits at a 2.4 User Score rating on Metacritic.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Saman