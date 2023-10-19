This King Kong title is being called the “worst game of 2023” for its underwhelming graphics and gameplay

The online community has dubbed a King Kong game, called Skull Island: Rise of Kong, the worst release of the year due to its outdated graphics and underwhelming gameplay. Technology has advanced by leaps and bounds over the years, which means gaming hardware has also improved a lot. This is why it's difficult to understand how a title launched in 2023 has such poor visual quality.

Most games that have gone live over the past few years have ensured that the visual quality is on point. While there are always bugs and glitches, the overall visuals have not been affected. So, what went wrong with the new King Kong game?

Why new King Kong game is being called the worst release of the year

As seen on X (formerly Twitter), the cutscenes from the new King Kong game look very similar to ARK: Survival Evolved.

But here's the catch: Survival Evolved went live in 2015 and isn't a game known for its visuals. It's a survival title that focuses heavily on strategy and planning. While it has received several updates, and the visual quality has improved, it's still an old game that was developed on an older engine.

Skull Island: Rise of Kong, on the other hand, has been developed in an era when advanced game engines are available, so there's technically no reason for the visuals to be poor. Individuals on the internet are already comparing it to Lord of the Rings: Gollum, a title that did not do well at launch.

Skull Island: Rise of Kong has been developed by IguanaBee and is published by GameMill Entertainment. The studio is a rather small one based out of Chile and has been behind popular party games like Headsnatchers.

While the King Kong game might have been a complete mess because of its poor visuals and lackluster gameplay, it still could still see some sales. Players on the internet have expressed their desire to buy it just because it looked so bad. It's hard to say if the title will actually sell, but in terms of promotion, the memes are doing well. As they say, any publicity is good publicity.

Despite the fact that the internet is talking about Skull Island: Rise of Kong for the wrong reasons, the chatter surrounding it is quite intense. It will be interesting to see whether all this negative publicity has some positive impact on the title.