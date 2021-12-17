"This is your party?": Twitch streamer CookSux has an odd encounter while attempting to crash house party

Twitch streamer CookSux tried to crash a house party but ended up having a strange encounter during a recent livestream.

CookSux is a New York-based Twitch creator who regularly posts travel-related content on the platform. During a recent stream, he came across a house party, which he felt the need to attend.

However, CookSux ended up running into a lady who claimed that she was the owner of the house. The streamer eventually walked away on account of her suspicious behavior.

CookSux tries to crash house party, runs into woman claiming to be owner

CookSux regularly posts videos related to his late-night travels. The streamer was recently out on a stroll in New York and came across a Russian woman who took a particular liking to him. Eventually, he found himself at the entrance of a house party. As seen in the video, CookSux wanted to attend it and said to the lady standing near the entrance:

“Excuse me, do you know where all the party people are at? The party is in here?”

The woman pointed towards the entrance of the house before fiddling with the main door:

“Ohh you know what, I think it’s actually right here.

However, one man claimed that the party in question was private, and that the streamer needed an invite to be allowed inside. CookSux again tried his luck with the lady who claimed that she knew where the party was being held:

“Yeah, yeah, yeah. Are you, the red button? Do you know whose party this is? This is your party? Our party?”

The woman uttered a confusing reply as she agreed to let him in:

" This is my party. But, I will let you in, if I can get the right code.”

However, she struggled with the lock code for the longest time. Eventually, CookSux gave up and decided to continue his stroll. The exchange left the streamer seemingly confused as he decided to simply walk away.

The streamer regularly posts livestreams related to his adventures in New York. CookSux currently has 26.9K followers on Twitch and has been active on the platform since around January 2019.

Edited by Sabine Algur