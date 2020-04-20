MS Dhoni (left) and Yuzvendra Chahal (second left) playing PUBG Mobile on their smartphones.

About two years ago, a tweet from BCCI caught the interest of Indian cricket fans. The tweet said, "Indian squad waiting for departure was busy playing a viral multiplayer game." It did not take too long for us to figure out which game the team was playing during their free time at the airport. It was PUBG Mobile.

The game is popular among the Indian gaming community. It would not be a mistake to say that PUBG Mobile is one of the reasons for the boom in the esports industry in India.

However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, India has been under a lockdown for over a month. Most of the home-bound people have been playing online games on the internet to bide their time.

The craze of PUBG Mobile in the Indian Cricket Team

Source: BCCI Twitter Account Post

An exciting aspect about the picture is Jasprit Bumrah's flummoxed expression. He was seen utterly clueless about the situation, or he might have run out of battery on his mobile. Whatever might have been the reason, but his expression surely caught the eyes of other members, and their reaction went viral overnight.

In an interview, Kuldeep Yadav named few players who play PUBG Mobile better than others. The list included former skipper MS Dhoni, Manish Pandey, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Kedar Jadhav. We can consider them to be the best players of PUBG Mobile in the Indian Cricket team.

PUBG Mobile is one of the most played games in India.

This is a far cry from what the situation was a few months ago, when the game made news for all the wrong reasons. As a result, many states in India had imposed a ban on the battle royale game.

COVID-19 has, however, adversely affected the group stage of the PMPL South Asia region. Due to delays in several matches, the schedule of the competition had to be rejigged. Following the initial lock-down, the PMPL Days were postponed for a week. As of now, the players are at boot camps and their respective homes, continuing the PMPL South Asia Region stages.

