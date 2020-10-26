Recently, we talked about the hundreds of DMCA notices that Twitch sent out to streamers for copyright infringements. According to the notice, Twitch has taken upon the task of deleting all content which had copyright claims against it. The move has not been well received, and several issues have been spoken about.

Firstly, the music industry has not yet warmed up to streamers in the way the gaming industry has. Various video games, such as Fortnite, Fall Guys and now Cyberpunk 2077, and Rogue Company have all worked closely with streamers, with relationships that have been beneficial for all the parties involved.

On the other hand, various copyright holders have filed claims against the streamers who have used music, which does not originally belong to them. This has led to calls of streamers unionizing to better protect their interests, as platforms such as Twitch have either been unwilling to or incapable.

This Twitch streamer explains why deleting VODs is an extremely bad idea in under 50 seconds

Empirre is a Twitch streamer/gamer who has around 15.7 k followers on the platform. He plays various games such as Doom and For The King, although quite a few of his streams are of the ‘just chatting’ genre. Talking about Twitch’s decision to delete VODs, he explained everything that was wrong with the move, as far as the viewers are concerned.

Image Credits: Empirre, Twitch

According to the streamer, quite a few of his everyday viewers are not able to catch his live stream and depend upon VODs to watch his content. He took the example of fellow Twitch streamer Forsen, who currently has only one VOD available.

“There are people who have to work and have normal livings, normal jobs. People wanna come home and chill and catch up on what their favorite person is doing. These are people that they look up to and rely on for content. Now, they can’t find it.”

He further went on to explain how other simple reasons, such as a difference in time zone will also result in people missing out on their favorite streamers’ content. The difference in time zone, is effectively stopping people from watching content. This, in turn, will make it difficult for newer Twitch streamers to build a global community.

You can watch the entire video below.