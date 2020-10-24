Pokimane, xQc among several Twitch streamers forced to delete years of videos over fears of getting DMCA banned

The controversial Twitch DMCA takedown notice continues to wreak havoc, as eminent streamers like Pokimane, xQc, and DrLupo have all been forced to delete years of content.

Recently, Twitch dropped a major bombshell on creators, issuing a DMCA (Digital Millennium Copyright Act) notice, which caused panic among several streamers.

The notice issued by Twitch stated that the music used by streamers was copyrighted, as a result of which the platform held power to delete their content. Moreover, this was notified via hundreds of emails, leaving these broadcasters frantic and wondering as to what exactly happened:

This content was identified and deleted for you, in accordance with its obligations under the DMCA. Going forward, Clips that are identified as having copyrighted music will be deleted without penalty to help ensure you do not receive DMCA notifications from rights holders. — Twitch Support (@TwitchSupport) October 20, 2020

It is INSANE that @Twitch informs partners they deleted their content - and that there is more content in violation despite having NO identification system to find out what it is. Their solution to DMCA is for creators to delete their life's work. This is pure, gross negligence. pic.twitter.com/mhdXU5lEc5 — Devin (@DevinNash) October 20, 2020

This harsh means of clamping down reeks of negligence and mismanagement on Twitch's part, and seems to be a way of making streamers more subservient towards its rigid content infringement policy.

And now, there seems to be a looming sense of fear, as several streamers have begun deleting years of videos to safeguard themselves from a potential DMCA ban.

One of the most notable streamers who had to delete terabytes of Twitch VOD's is Felix "xQc" Lengyel, who was certainly not happy and made it a point to let Twitch know:

Just deleted what is probably dozens of terabytes of clips including all my past vods from my twitch channel. Years or memories all gone. Don't worry corporate billionaires, I am now complying with the laws to make sure you have enough pocket change for ice cream today ❤️ — xQc (@xQc) October 23, 2020

Labeling them corporate billionaires, he tore into Twitch's questionable policies by sarcastically agreeing to comply with their laws.

He was joined by Imane "Pokimane" Anys, who revealed that she was deleting more than six years of VOD's and memories:

RIP to over 6+ years worth of VODs, clips, and memories.



on the plus side, i'll start reuploading VODs to YT for anyone who missed the stream 😊 — pokimane (@pokimanelol) October 23, 2020

There seems to be a sense of dissatisfaction with Twitch at the sudden manner of implementation, as several members from the online community took to Twitter to vent their grievances.

Twitch vs streamers ft DMCA

According to the updated DMCA Guidelines on its website, Twitch has revealed in detail the guidelines behind its recent notices:

"It is our policy to respond to clear notices of claimed copyright infringement that fully comply with the Digital Millennium Copyright Act. In addition, we will promptly terminate without notice the accounts of those determined by us to be "repeat infringers."

"Please note that under 17 U.S.C. Section 512(f), any person who knowingly materially misrepresents that material or activity is infringing, or that material or activity was removed or disabled by mistake or misidentification, may be subject to liability."

While the DMCA is a federal law aimed at calling out unlicensed use of products or services, the primary issue which most streamers have with Twitch is its shoddy management of the entire situation.

Esports Insider Rod "Slasher" Breslau highlighted a vital point via his series of tweets, where he spoke about a possible streamer uprising being necessary to counter the monopoly of corporates:

it is absolutely insane that record labels have put Twitch in a position to force streamers to delete their entire life's work, for some 10+ years of memories, and that Twitch has been incapable of preventing or aiding streamers for this situation. a total failure all around — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) October 23, 2020

while a youtuber or Twitch streamer union is still not really a realistic feasible option, if there was ever a time for content creators to come together for the right cause — to fight the absurd DMCA practices from the music industry for the betterment of everyone — it's now. — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) October 23, 2020

His thoughts were echoed by members of the streaming community, who expressed concern over the fact that several of their videos had to be deleted:

it really is sad that I have to delete YEARS of content because of the chance of DMCA😔 — timthetatman👑 (@timthetatman) October 23, 2020

Deleted all my twitch vods and clips



DMCA too scary



To those upset at all the lost combos,



there will be combos that are 10x better moving forward — Zain (@ZainNaghmi) October 20, 2020

Twitch didn’t give us proper DMCA guidelines forcing most creators to remove their entire content library, still hasn’t fully removed pedophiles from their platform, still hasn’t dealt with racist, homophobic, transphobic usernames but is testing out a 50/50 tip split?



~* no *~ — ThatNerdViolet (@thatnerdviolet) October 23, 2020

Watching the 6,178 Videos on my Twitch tick down as they delete is... depressing. 😕 — Cohh Carnage (@CohhCarnage) October 22, 2020

NOT DELETING ANY CLIPS OR VODS YOU WILL HAVE TO DELETE THEM OR DELETE ME @Twitch — ludwig (@LudwigAhgren) October 23, 2020

I feel bad for streamers who have been going for years, and have to just get rid of some of the best moments of their lives all for the sake of DMCA bullshit. I know everyone has to follow the rules but they had YEARS to find some sort of solution. Clip downloader-vod downloader- — kayla (@macawcaw123) October 23, 2020

988 clips selected to delete and this is the error message. thanks twitch pic.twitter.com/CvLTpq65Nf — sips (@Sips_) October 21, 2020

We are just gonna have to bop along to royalty free music from here on out! — Scott Smajor (@Smajor1995) October 23, 2020

The only safe option seems to be to delete all my Twitch Vods for the past 9 years. It’s saddens me that Twitch doesn’t have a system in place like YouTube does to keep content in place but give rights holders the pennies that old Vods generate to allow the Vods to stay — DansGaming (@Dansgaming) October 22, 2020

My choices are to delete my life's work or get banned so.



Lets delete it all I guess.https://t.co/FuZCOwpU4V — Bahroo (@AdmiralBahroo) October 23, 2020

Mentally preparing to delete almost 9 years of twitch VODs — Lirik (@LIRIK) October 23, 2020

As evident from the tweets above, there seems to be a pervasive sense of disappointment among streamers at how Twitch has handled the entire situation, easily avoidable via a more thoughtful approach.