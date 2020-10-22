WATCH: DrLupo defends AOC and Ilhan Omar from disgruntled fan during Among Us Twitch stream, wins over the internet 

Benjamin "Dr" Lupo is winning hearts online after shutting down a fan who tried to belittle him for playing Among Us with American politicians Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, aka AOC, recently grabbed headlines when she announced that she would be streaming the popular game, Among Us, on Twitch. Joining her was her colleague and fellow Congresswoman, Ilhan Omar.

The duo were joined by eminent Twitch streamers such as Pokimane, Jacksepticeye, HasanAbi, and several others, as their Twitch stream ended up becoming the third most viewed live stream, raking in more than 400,000 viewers.

correction: AOC's debut stream has now peaked at 439,000 viewers, making it the third highest individual stream by viewership in Twitch history, only behind the Ninja/Drake collab (628k) and shroud's return (500k)



the newest streaming superstar has arrived — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) October 21, 2020

AOC seemed to be quite a pro at the game, as she effortlessly navigated the world of Impostors and Crewmates, as fans gushed over one of the most influential young leaders, having a blast in a party game.

However, there always tend to be a few detractors who attempt to ruin a live stream with their unnecessary remarks.

This is what happened when one particular user criticized DrLupo for playing Among Us alongside AOC and Ilhan Omar. However, DrLupo was having none of it, as he gave a fitting response to his critics.

Watching @DrLupo go absolutely ham on an ignorant moron complaining about AOC and Ilhan is my newest kink pic.twitter.com/WIQIvkxUrJ — Hutch (@hutchinson) October 21, 2020

DrLupo stands up for AOC and Ilhan Omar during Among Us Twitch stream

In a clip which has now gone viral, DrLupo gives a fitting response at a fan who takes a dig at him for streaming Among Us with AOC and Ilhan Omar by saying that it would 'be bad for him financially':

You don't have any idea about my financial situation or what I would prefer, so chill.

No, you looking at me and saying f**k you and f**k your friends, after everything I've done for this channel, after everything I've done for people that watch this , after everything of my income that I've given away, that you don't even f*****g know about , to have you come in here and say f**k you and your friends , to f*****g me bro? You can go f**k yourself !

"I hope your son and daughter enjoy the stream if they continue to watch, or if you're a shithead parent and you cut them out of this channel, just because I played with someone you don't like , you f*****G baby, y ou can go f**k yourself chief! I will never unban you."

DrLupo is known to be one of the nicest personalities online, as several from the online community reacted to his recent outburst during an AOC's Among Us stream, which they felt was completely justified:

