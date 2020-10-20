Twitter goes crazy as AOC officially joins Twitch, set to stream Among Us alongside Pokimane, HasanAbi and more

In one of the biggest upcoming crossovers of the year, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, aka AOC, has officially joined streaming giant Twitch and looks all set to stream the internet's current favorite game, Among Us.

AOC is currently one of the most eminent personalities in American politics who, with her unflinching outspokenness and impeccable oratory skills, has become a powerful role model for milennialls across the world.

The US Congresswoman's popularity is further emboldened by her strong social media presence, where she commands a stellar fan following.

Recently, the 31-year old's millions of viewers were in for a surprise when she took to Twitter to announce her interest in playing Among Us on Twitch:

Anyone want to play Among Us with me on Twitch to get out the vote? (I’ve never played but it looks like a lot of fun) — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 19, 2020

Her tweet has received more than 300K likes and 20K plus retweets so far, as fans gushed over the prospect of watching one of the top political figures in the world enter the dubious world of Impostors and Crewmates in Among Us.

She would then throw down the gauntlet as she sought willing people to play with:

Who would you want to watch in a game together? ⬇️ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 19, 2020

The Twitch community were more than willing to oblige as some of the most prominent streamers such as Imane "Pokimane" Anys and HasanAbi of The Young Turks Network were quick to volunteer:

Let’s do it! I’ll set up and account and get some streaming equipment today — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 19, 2020

AOC later announced that her Twitch channel is alive and kicking. She has already raked in more than 160K followers.

Don’t worry everyone - I haven’t streamed yet! Spent tonight setting up accounts, mods, streaming & run throughs. Hoping to go live tomorrow night🤞🏽 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 20, 2020

Among Us ft. AOC, Pokimane, HasanAbi and more

In an attempt to 'get the vote out', Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is more than eager to play InnerSloth's smash hit, Among Us, on Twitch.

The deceptive battle of wits between Impostors and Crewmates has taken the gaming world by storm as Among Us recently raked in more than 4 billion views for the month of September alone.

After lying dormant for almost 2 years, the game has witnessed an extended purple patch of late and has slowly risen to dominate the gaming charts. It seems like everyone is playing the game currently and even AOC has now been bitten by the Among Us bug.

Soon after her tweet went viral, Twitter was abuzz with several reactions as, apart from Pokimane and HasanAbi, several other Twitch streamers and internet personalities also volunteered to play alongside the social icon.

The likes of James Charles, TSM Myth, Neekolul, Jacksepticeye and several others attempted to plead their case in calling first dibs on playing with AOC:

game with me alexandra ocasio-cortez — connor (@ConnorEatsPants) October 19, 2020

If we play together, I'll make sure strict parliamentary procedure is followed during discussion times.



Unless you wanna just chill and kill! — Gus Danger Johnson (@Gusbuckets) October 19, 2020

Let's do it!! — twomad (@twomad) October 20, 2020

If you need a diversity of accents hit me up — Jacksepticeye (@Jack_Septic_Eye) October 19, 2020

Just saying poki if you need an extra.



Consider it international diplomacy practice 🤷🏻‍♂️ — LAZARBEAM (@Lazarbeam) October 19, 2020

hello i am gamer — Alpha (@Alpharad) October 19, 2020

yes, im really good at getting people to vote impostors and sometimes crewmembers out — Disguised Toast (@DisguisedToast) October 19, 2020

ME ME ME ME PLS IT WOULD BE SUCH AN HONOR AHHHHHH ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — neekolul (@neekolul) October 19, 2020

Yes. — Greg Miller (@GameOverGreggy) October 19, 2020

We can do wires together. 🥺👉👈 — Myth (@TSM_Myth) October 19, 2020

Yes yes yes would love it! I’m totally on board to make this happen! — Felicia Day (@feliciaday) October 19, 2020

This would make me consider playing one time. — MrsDrLupo (@MrsDrLupo) October 19, 2020

hello — Trainwreck (@Trainwreckstv) October 19, 2020

PLEASE I DONT STAND A CHANCE AGAINST THIS TWEET JAMES — maia (@mxmtoon) October 19, 2020

AOC i will help you unite the gamers for this cause lmk — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) October 19, 2020

As the internet continues to jostle to gain the attention of AOC, it seems like she finds herself caught in the middle of a freewheeling online tussle, where eminent Twitch streamers and personalities from various walks of life all want to stream alongside the powerful Congresswoman.

Having said that, the excitement is certainly palpable and the possibilities are endless as all eyes now seem to be fixed on AOC's Twitch channel, which could soon end up hosting the greatest Among Us collaboration in history.

if i were to play among us with AOC and if i was the imposter i would simply let her do her tasks — maia (@mxmtoon) October 19, 2020

