Twitter goes crazy as AOC officially joins Twitch, set to stream Among Us alongside Pokimane, HasanAbi and more

In one of the biggest upcoming crossovers of the year, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, aka AOC, has officially joined streaming giant Twitch and looks all set to stream the internet's current favorite game, Among Us.
AOC is currently one of the most eminent personalities in American politics who, with her unflinching outspokenness and impeccable oratory skills, has become a powerful role model for milennialls across the world.
The US Congresswoman's popularity is further emboldened by her strong social media presence, where she commands a stellar fan following.
Recently, the 31-year old's millions of viewers were in for a surprise when she took to Twitter to announce her interest in playing Among Us on Twitch:
Her tweet has received more than 300K likes and 20K plus retweets so far, as fans gushed over the prospect of watching one of the top political figures in the world enter the dubious world of Impostors and Crewmates in Among Us.
She would then throw down the gauntlet as she sought willing people to play with:
The Twitch community were more than willing to oblige as some of the most prominent streamers such as Imane "Pokimane" Anys and HasanAbi of The Young Turks Network were quick to volunteer:
AOC later announced that her Twitch channel is alive and kicking. She has already raked in more than 160K followers.
Among Us ft. AOC, Pokimane, HasanAbi and more
In an attempt to 'get the vote out', Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is more than eager to play InnerSloth's smash hit, Among Us, on Twitch.
The deceptive battle of wits between Impostors and Crewmates has taken the gaming world by storm as Among Us recently raked in more than 4 billion views for the month of September alone.
After lying dormant for almost 2 years, the game has witnessed an extended purple patch of late and has slowly risen to dominate the gaming charts. It seems like everyone is playing the game currently and even AOC has now been bitten by the Among Us bug.
Soon after her tweet went viral, Twitter was abuzz with several reactions as, apart from Pokimane and HasanAbi, several other Twitch streamers and internet personalities also volunteered to play alongside the social icon.
The likes of James Charles, TSM Myth, Neekolul, Jacksepticeye and several others attempted to plead their case in calling first dibs on playing with AOC:
As the internet continues to jostle to gain the attention of AOC, it seems like she finds herself caught in the middle of a freewheeling online tussle, where eminent Twitch streamers and personalities from various walks of life all want to stream alongside the powerful Congresswoman.
Having said that, the excitement is certainly palpable and the possibilities are endless as all eyes now seem to be fixed on AOC's Twitch channel, which could soon end up hosting the greatest Among Us collaboration in history.
Published 20 Oct 2020, 11:46 IST