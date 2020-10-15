Among Us racks up 4 billion YouTube views in September alone

After 2 years of lying dormant, InnerSloth's Among Us has surprisingly and steadily risen to the top of the gaming charts in what has been a glorious achievement for the indie game scene.

The game of deduction and deception between Impostors and Crewmates has evolved into the internet's favourite game as players across the globe continue to be hooked to its highly addictive and unpredictable style of gameplay.

The influx in Among Us' popularity can largely be credited to the fact that more and more prominent streamers started playing the game in a relatively short span of time.

From being a game which was lying in an abyss away from mainstream attention to hogging the spotlight today, the story of Among Us is certainly an incredible underdog story.

Now, according to a recent YouTube report for the month of September, Among Us has witnessed a sudden surge in viewership as it raked in a whopping 4 billion plus views!

Among Us Totaled More Than 4 Billion YouTube Views In September.



And what makes @YouTubeGaming unique is that it includes live streams, gameplay uploads, animations, songs, and even sketches! pic.twitter.com/GaGYoItlHT — Ryan Wyatt (@Fwiz) October 14, 2020

Among Us is ruling the roost

Among Us has flourished online ever since prominent YouTubers such as PewDiePie and xQc started streaming the game, thereby popularising it among the mainstream audience.

In addition to big content creators, Among Us has also been a boon for the career of smaller streamers as their viewership has witnessed a steady incline thanks to the addictive nature of the game.

Among Us serves as a twist on the classic game of Mafia, where a traitor/Impostor has to be found out by using a perfect mix of observation and assumption.

From basic system requirements to being affordable, Among Us seems to have flourished at the perfect time as the pandemic has left people yearning for a stellar source of entertainment, and this ultimately came in the form of multi-coloured beings wearing spacesuits.

Among Us has also resulted in numerous memes, songs and references online which will appeal to fans.

Among Us breached the 4 billion mark for September (Image Credits: Youtube.com)

According to the official YouTube report, most Among Us videos have some kind of animation in the title, and a majority of viewers are from the United States. The country constitutes 18.7% of the total views:

Image Credits: YouTube

Creators from South Korea also played a major role in the game's rise as they were reportedly streaming the game as early as July.

The YouTube report concludes by summing up the reason behind Among Us' stupendous growth over the past few months:

"The game provides an opportunity for players to socialize with others online while remaining socially distanced, which would make it the latest in a line of “pandemic games,” a list which would include Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. All of these games fostered a sense of social connection during a year in which that was a little more difficult to come by."