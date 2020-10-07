Of late, there has been a lot of talk about the incredible rise that ‘Among Us’ has seen over recent months. The game was developed by InnerSloth and released on 15th June 2018. However, it was not until mid-2020 that the game blew up.

There are many reasons that have been cited for this. ‘Among Us’ involves a group of 4-10 ‘crewmates’ who have to complete various tasks that are spread across the map. However, every game also has 1-3 ‘imposters’ who have infiltrated the crew. The imposters are supposed to sabotage the mission and kill the crewmates without being identified by the rest of the crewmates.

Image Credits: InnerSloth

Overall, the plot is simple, the game is easy to play, and it boasts almost ‘outdated’ graphics. However, it would be wrong to say that there isn’t more to Among Us.

Why Among us turned into an Instant hit

Recently, Among Us has been compared with the new Battle-Royale game Fall Guys. Both the games have simple plots and have the ability to engage players for hours together. Furthermore, the graphics are similar, with both games having similarly shaped characters.

Among Us and Fall Guys

However, while Fall Guys has seen a decrease in interest over recent weeks, Among Us has clamoured on. The game was the most viewed game on Twitch for several weeks, and is currently in the third position, behind League of legends and the ‘Just Chatting’ genre, according to Twitch Tracker. (past seven days)

Image Credits: Twitch Tracker

One reason for its huge success on Twitch is the extent of collaborations that Among Us allows among streamers. The game has seen a huge number of notable gamers play against each other. As multiple streamers end up streaming the same game, Among Us has stayed towards the top of Twitch charts.

Further, as Shroud confirmed recently, Among Us is an incredibly fun game to play when played with the ‘right people’. Each game has unlimited possibilities as it pits players against each other and makes it impossible for mutual trust to exist. This makes each game highly engaging and exciting.

Image Credits: InnerSloth

Among Us is easy to play, highly engaging, and more importantly does not have a skill threshold. The game does not require high amounts of practice and skill that most online multiplayer games do, allowing players to instead concentrate on having fun.

Considering the recent months and the Coronavirus pandemic, a lot of people have taken to video games to spend the time, and Among Us is perfect for exactly that. Among Us has acted as a reminder that a high skill threshold is not required for a video game to be successful, and the consistent success over recent months has proven just that.