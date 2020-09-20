Recently, two games with rather simple plots have seen an unprecedented rise in stock. Among Us and Fall Guys are two titles that have been taking the world by storm, and become popular choices for many broadcasters to stream on various platforms.

Among Us involves four to ten Crewmates who have one to three Imposters among them. This game requires the former to finish various tasks and also identify the latter. The Imposters, on the other hand, try to sabotage the mission and kill Crewmates one by one. Among Us was released back in 2018, but has seen an inexplicable rise in recent times.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockdown has a completely different plot. It was released in early August and immediately gained a lot of traction among streamers and gamers alike. This title involves up to 60 players completing randomly selected mini-games. The characters are rather weirdly shaped jellybean-like creatures. Overall, it is a quirky take on the otherwise violence-filled battle royale genre.

There are some common reasons behind the two games’ overlapping rise in popularity. In this article, we look at how Fall Guys and Among Us appear to be a step backwards on the correct path.

Image Credits: Clint VODs, YouTube

Among Us & Fall Guys: A step backwards in the right direction

Firstly, the most obvious common feature between these two games is the similarity in graphics and overall animation. Both are vastly different when it comes to the plot and overall objectives, but have similarly-shaped characters, and are simple to understand and play.

Among Us' gameplay harks back to the the 90s!

Fall Guys has almost quirky graphics and animations. This game is fun to play, and has a simple yet unique concept which has within weeks gained immense popularity.

Among Us has simple graphics too, and rather than being a visual experience, allows people to engage in enthralling battles of wits. Again, the concept is unique, and places more emphasis on players having fun, rather than a ‘skill-threshold’.

Image Credits: Twitch Tracker

Moreover, both Among Us and Fall Guys are very suitable for streamer collaborations.

We have already seen both proving immensely popular on Twitch. According to Twitch Tracker, Among Us is currently the most-viewed game on the platform, while Fall Guys had momentarily climbed to the top three, surpassing other battle royale games like Fortnite.

Currently, Fall Guys is the tenth-most watched game, according to Twitch Tracker.

Fall Guys' gameplay is simple and hilarious

Both Among Us and Fall Guys have seen a high amount of support from content creators and streamers, and have led to some interesting crossovers. The two do not have a high skill threshold, and are very suitable for gamers looking to have ‘fun’

We will end with that last word, fun. A big reason cited for the rise of these offerings is the increase in the number of people looking for simple, fun games to play over recent months.

The coronavirus pandemic has led to an increase in people looking to ‘while their time away’, which has in turn led to a humungous spike in interest for these two offerings.