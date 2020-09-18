Among Us is an online multiplayer game that was released back in 2018. This game works by putting together four to ten crewmates, whose job is to find the imposters, throw them off the ship, and complete various tasks scattered around the map. The missions themselves are basic mini-games, such as reconnecting wires and cleaning up the trash chute.

The imposters are supposed to kill crewmates and sabotage the ship, all without being identified by the latter. This game allows one to three imposters, and has a total of three maps.

The original map, called The Skeld, is a spaceship, while Polus is a planet base, and the Mira HQ is set on a Space Station. As you may guess by now, Among Us is majorly deduction-based, irrespective of the map.

Of late, this game has blown up in popularity. According to Twitch Tracker, it is the most-watched title on Twitch over the past seven days, with 10.9% of the global share and a 48.3% rise in viewership. This trend has been going on for quite a few weeks, and people have attributed this rise to the Coronavirus lockdown, along with comparisons that have been made with Fall Guy: Ultimate Knockdown.

However, the statistics suggest that there is more to it.

The unprecedented rise of Among Us

Firstly, it must be remembered that Among Us allows many streamers to collaborate and stream together. Of late, we have seen a plethora of mainstream broadcasters and internet personalities trying their hands at this game.

This list includes PewDiePie, Pokimane, Ninja, Shroud, and CourageJD, among many others. Furthermore, this title is such that it discourages players from trusting each other.

But it also involves a lot of bluffing and lying, and opens up a whole range of possibilities. In a recent stream, Shroud explained that while Among Us is not the best game ever made, it is a lot of fun when played with the right kind of people.

Also, the reason it ranks so high on Twitch is that multiple streamers can be playing the same match at the same time.

Lately, we have seen various groups of notable streamers playing against each other, and the total viewers on online platforms like Twitch that this game has thus attracted has much to do with its ability to allow seamless collaborations.

Apart from that, this title does not require high-range devices, and allows for cross-platform play in private sessions as well. This, in turn, further helps streamers play together.

All the above features have seen to it that this offering has become highly suitable for players who are only looking to kill time or have fun without putting in too much effort. Among Us ticks all the boxes, and looks set to continue its rise in the coming months. It also has characters that look similar to the ones we see in Fall Guys.

While this does not directly impact Among Us, various online portals and content creators have mentioned that this as a potential reason for its unprecedented rise, apart from the fact that it is free.

