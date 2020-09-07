We recently talked about the spike in interest that streamers have shown in the murder-mystery game 'Among Us'. We also saw Shroud try his hand at it, and admit to the fact that he still needs a lot of practice to get better. Of late, other notable streamers such as Ninja, CouragJD, and Pokimane have also started streaming Among Us.

The game involves four to ten crew members who need to complete various tasks scattered around the map to survive. One or two members are in truth 'imposters', who are supposed to sabotage the ship and kill everybody.

Recently, we saw a high profile group of streamers engage in a series of games in which they appeared to go a bit overboard, although in good humor.

Image Credits: Bread, YouTube

The streamers included BrookeAB, Ninja, Courage, DrLupo, Valkyrae, and Pokimane, who joined in during the second match.

Watch: Pokimane and Valkyrae fight with Ninja while playing 'Among Us'

In the first game, which included all of the streamers mentioned above except Pokimane, Courage and Ninja got into a rather animated argument. While the latter was sure that it was DrLupo who was the imposter, Courage had his suspicions reserved on Ninja himself.

On the other hand, DrLupo was convinced that it was BrookeAB. He accused her of killing one of the crew members and then self-reporting the body so as not to arouse suspicion. However, others did not believe him.

As it turned out, they should have, as it was BrookeAB who managed to play the entire group and win the round.

Image Credits: Courage, YouTube

In the next game, it was pretty evident that DrLupo was the imposter, as he was spotted by Courage when he ran inside a vent. However, Ninja had other plans, and accused Courage of lying. Pretty soon, the entire team had turned against the latter, who kept shouting his innocence.

However, Courage got his revenge in the final game. Valkyrae and Pokimane stayed together throughout, and yet, were accused by others, most notably Ninja, of being the imposters. However, it was Courage all along, who stuck to his guns and stayed silent as Ninja and the two female streamers continued to argue.

Once Valkyrae was killed, Pokimane was aghast, and said that neither of them could have been the imposters. However, Ninja disagreed, and the group ended up ejecting Pokimane as well. This led to Courage’s victory, and he could not help but dance, quite literally.

Image Credits: Courage, YouTube

Regardless, the rest of the group continued arguing, as Ninja tried to explain why it 'wasn't his fault'. But of course, it was!

You can watch the video below: