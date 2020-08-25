Fall Guys vs. Fortnite: Fall Guys dethrones Fortnite as most popular battle royale

Over the past several years, battle royale games have entirely taken over. The undisputed king of that genre is, without a doubt, Fortnite. But this title's throne has been usurped by another battle royale-style game that already comes with a crown. That offering is Fall Guys.

Of course, both games are vastly different. Fortnite involves building structures and gunplay. Fall Guys is a platforming party title that sees opponents face off in various obstacle courses and survival challenges.

Fall Guys passes Fortnite on Twitch

As of writing this, Fall Guys has overtaken Fortnite in terms of viewership on Twitch. The former is ranked #3 while the Epic Games offering has fallen to #4. Fall Guys has over 80,000 more total viewers on the streaming platform, despite nearly 8,000 less live channels.

Image Credits: Twitch Tracker

It is an incredible stat, but not surprising. Fall Guys is a new game, while Fortnite has been around for a long time. There's no reason to think it will go anywhere. The fact that a title as bright and colorful as Fall Guys has surpassed the battle royale shooter, for the time being, is a little alarming.

Fortnite has a strong fan base of younger gamers. The same brightness and fun experience that drew many of those players to it could quickly draw them away to Fall Guys. It is just as fast-paced and more about skill than luck. Fortnite relies on random loot spawns.

Image Credits: Twitch Tracker

Fall Guys is not a direct competitor to Fortnite, but it is not the first game that has tried to take the top spot. Games like Apex Legends, PUBG, and COD: Warzone all have large amounts of players, but failed when it came to knocking Fornite down a peg.

Advertisement

Operator, give me the number for @TimSweeneyEpic and also @FortniteGame, we have some business to talk https://t.co/5pz0ITBDcu — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 9, 2020

There is no doubt that Fall Guys will remain a top game for quite some time, given the positive reception it has received from streamers and casual players from the get-go. It has pulled ahead in terms of viewership, but Fornite certainly has more people playing on their channels.

For now, the Fall Guys vs. Fortnite debate has the former coming out on top, as a possible collaboration between the two is in the works.