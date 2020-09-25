Among Us has seen a humungous rise in popularity over the past few months. This game involves a group of four to ten Crewmates who have one to three Imposters among them. The formers main job is to identify the Imposters and complete various tasks spread around the map.

The latter, on the other hand, are tasked with killing all the Crewmates and sabotaging the mission. This title has three specific maps with similar missions scattered around them. Among Us, after reaching the top, has maintained its numero uno position on Twitch for multiple weeks now, and many reasons have been attributed to its sudden rise in stock.

Image Credits: Twitch Tracker

Why every popular streamer (and their grandmother) is streaming Among Us: The hype train explained

First and foremost, this game has not just gained popularity among streamers. It has been well-received by gamers around the world. The characters and overall graphics in Among Us are quite similar to Fall Guys. However, that is hardly the reason behind its success.

Among Us follows a simple plot, and pits players against each other, encouraging the Imposters to bluff and lie to others. At the same time, the Crewmates are in a position where they find it impossible to trust anybody but themselves. This opens up a range of possibilities, and makes the game a genuinely interesting one to play, with minimal effort and no skill threshold.

Image Credits: InnerSloth

Secondly, as Shroud and other streamers have talked about recently, Among Us is a fun game to play when you find the right kind of people. It is perfect for inter-streamer collaborations, something seen a lot of lately. This InnerSloth title is ideal for different types of personalities to come together and test their mettle.

Additionally, it is no secret that when popular streamers take up a game, regular gamers start playing it as well. The converse of this is also true, and the two processes appear to be at work simultaneously, as far as Among Us is concerned.

Finally, another reason touted behind its recent success is the global coronavirus pandemic. Like Fall Guys, Among Us is an easy-to-play game which does not require a lot of effort and allows people to play for hours together. It is the ideal game to kill time, and that appears to be working in its favor currently.