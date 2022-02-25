This War of Mine's profits will be donated to the Ukrainian Red Cross, says 11 bit studios

11 bit studios' This War of Mine rang the clarion call back in 2014 to consider what it was like to survive a conflict from the perspective of the civilians stuck in it. Thus, it did not come as a surprise when the developers announced yesterday that the profits from the game and all its accessories for the next seven days will be donated to "support victims of war in Ukraine."

This War of Mine promoted anti-war sentiments without getting involved in national politics, exploring the politics of survival and existing in a situation where morality becomes a gray area for the individual and the community. Players were given a closer look at what it means to survive at the margins of violence.

The Polish studio makes a statement through their decision to donate the profits from This War of Mine

11 bit studios @11bitstudios @sonicmega @RedCrossUkraine @Ukraine 100% of our profit. We won't get anything from game sales in the next 7 days. There is no trick here. We will report about how much we donate in the upcoming days. @sonicmega @RedCrossUkraine @Ukraine 100% of our profit. We won't get anything from game sales in the next 7 days. There is no trick here. We will report about how much we donate in the upcoming days.

The 11 bit studios' statement states:

"As a Polish game studio and creators of the globally recognized anti-war game, This War of Mine - one that directly speaks about the suffering and misery of civilians who are affected by war - we'd like to hereby announce our company statement: we stand against the Russian invasion of Ukraine."

They further mentioned their resolve to not only use words but accompany them with meaningful actions:

"Just words would be empty without a meaningful act though, and the timing is crucial, so the act is as follows: for the next seven days, all profits from This War of Mine, all its DLCs, on all stores and all platforms will go to a special fund. A week from now, this money will be donated to the Ukrainian Red Cross to directly support victims of war in Ukraine."

Video games have predominantly dealt with those in the trenches, exploring super-soldiers and those who dictate the course of violent wars. Rarely have players been given the opportunity to experience the suffering and misery that civilians face during a war.

Black as in Revolution @annie_etc_ 🏾🤲🏾 May those who profit from war never see peace in this life🏾🤲🏾 May those who profit from war never see peace in this life 🙏🏾🤲🏾

Not everyone gets to experience a war first-hand, to know the struggle of living through one - of not knowing if they would survive the next day, of where the next meal would come from, of constantly being afraid for their near and dear ones, of having to make choices they would not otherwise make.

The complete edition of This War of Mine, which contains the Final Cut, The Little Ones, and the Stories Season Pass, is now available at a discounted price of £4.41 / $5.97 / ₹191 for players to pick up. The base game, meanwhile, costs £3.74 / $4.99.

The 11 bit studios' decision is a resolute statement. One needs to take a stand against any violence that puts countless human beings in line of immeasurable danger. Players are urged to pick up the game if they haven't already. This is a war game that they need to play, at least once, for "war always happens at somebody's doorstep."

Edited by R. Elahi