Three new Fortnite Season 2 items LEAKED!

Aditya

It's no surprise that with each new season, we get to see at least one new item in-game.

With Fortnite’s Season 2, Chapter 2, there had been a ton of cool additions to the game. A Majority of vaulted weapons can also be now found in secret locations within the game, which makes it just that much more fun to play.

Data miners have recently found three new additions that are coming into the game soon the following season. A Disguise kit, Security plan, and Proximity mine were some of the major additions that were found to be present in the game files.

Data miner @Hypex recently tweeted that Epic had already tested v12.10 and v12.20 as soon as the new season i.e Season 2 was released, which for us would mean that, we might be pretty close to the updates than we expect.

12.10 & 12.20 were already being tested this week, maybe we will see weekly updates again? imo if epic does it, it will keep the current season's hype for weeks.. especially if they keep adding new stuff. — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) February 23, 2020

1) Disguise Kit

The only disguise you could ever wear in Fortnite before this season was the legendary bush and hope that your skin is tiny enough to fit entirely in the bus without popping its head or back bling out.

However, In the new season, the Disguise Kit will help players become faction members without having the need to find a phone booth which is currently present in certain areas of the map, especially near the recently added spots.

2) Proximity Mine

As obvious as it sounds, Proximity mine will be an explosive weapon which can be placed around an area and will explode when an enemy walks close to it. The damage amount for this weapon has not been official announced just yet.

3) Security Plans

This is some sort of item thing, its actually under Ammo for whatever reason



based on the file name i think its related to the dude in the second image's loading screen



idk the full details, probably for a challenge pic.twitter.com/kAPHqXkFY6 — Lucas7yoshi - Leaks (@Lucas7yoshi) February 22, 2020

There is no clear indicationas to what this object is. However, an educated guess would be that instead of shaking down a faction member to obtain the floor/area plan you would simply require finding the aforementioned item which will permanently reveal the security plan along with all secret chest and enemy locations to the player using them.