Tiger Shroff Free Fire ID: Actor’s official account yet to be confirmed

The popularity curve of battle royale games like Free Fire on the mobile platform has witnessed a steep rise. The Garena offering is one of the most popular games on this platform, and has more than 500 million downloads on Google Play Store.

Tiger Shroff needs no introduction. He is a renowned Bollywood celebrity who has featured in a lot of action movies. And recently, there has been many a lot of speculation by several YouTubers, who are also allegedly providing players with this actors' Free Fire ID. However, his official account is yet to be confirmed.

Also read: Jai character in Free Fire: Abilities, features and other details of Hrithik Roshan's addition to the game

Tiger Shroff Free Fire ID: The actor’s official account is yet to be confirmed

These speculations began to arise after the appearance of both Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the trailer of the Free Fire India Today League Finals back in September 2019.

You can watch the trailer below:

Since then, several videos and posts have surfaced on the internet, allegedly giving the actor's Free Fire ID to interested users.

Advertisement

However, it is very crucial to note that there is no confirmation if the star from Tinseltown actually has an account in the highly popular game. Hence, all such videos that are claiming to provide users with his, or anyone else's, IDs are not credible and 100% fake.

Also, many of these YouTube videos have even gone a step further and supposedly claimed to provide players with clips of the star's Free Fire gameplay.

Regardless, these videos are fake and bogus, and the clips of Tiger's alleged gameplay are of some other players, and not the actors himself.