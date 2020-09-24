Tiger Shroff’s COD Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more

COD Mobile has grown immensely since its release in October 2019. According to a report in June by Sensor Tower, it has garnered over 250 million downloads, underlining its popularity among the masses.

Back in February, Tiger Shroff posted the following video on his Instagram account, where he was seen playing COD Mobile.

The post also read:

“New pass time in my ‘me time’.”

A month later, he posted another picture reading that he would be playing COD Mobile alongside Soul Mortal and others. The post also added that if players were interested in joining them for the game, they could mail them.

Mortal also posted the clip of the match on his channel. You can click here to watch the video.

Tiger Shroff’s COD Mobile ID

Tiger Shroff’s COD Mobile ID is 6792443687898644481, and his username is S8ULtiger.

Tiger Shroff’s stats

Tiger has played three matches in COD Mobile — two multiplayer and one private TDM. Off the former two, he has emerged victorious in one, including one MVP title. The actor has registered 28 kills with an impressive K/D ratio of 7, while maintaining an average accuracy of 18.80%.

He played the TDM match alongside Mortal, SouL Viper, 8bit Mercy, and others on 9th March 2020. In that game, Tiger notched up two kills and two assists, maintaining a K/D ratio of 1 and an accuracy of 8.5%.

Here is the detailed report of the match:

Detailed report of the match

Earlier, there was a lot of speculation about Tiger‘s Free Fire ID after his appearance in the trailer of the Free Fire India Today League Finals back in September 2019. However, ID in that game, or account, is not confirmed yet.

