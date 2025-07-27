Time until Genshin Impact 5.8 releases

The Genshin Impact 5.8 update will be released on July 30, 2025. It is expected to be a big update as it will feature a summer event along with a new character from Nod-Krai and release a new Archon Quest. Naturally, Travelers can look forward to a lot of free rewards, such as Primogems, a new weapon, and a skin for Bennett.This article features a universal countdown showing the exact time until the Genshin Impact 5.8 update is released.Countdown to Genshin Impact 5.8The highly anticipated Genshin Impact 5.8 update will be released on July 30, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8) across all servers simultaneously. That said, the exact timings may vary depending on the player's location due to the time zone difference.Thus, Travelers can check out the countdown below, as it shows the exact time until version 5.8 goes live worldwide:The timer also applies to Ineffa's and Citlali's banners since they will be available as soon as the update is released. Their signature weapons will also be featured on the weapon banner during the entire first half, so players can try their luck there too.Also read: Version 5.8 quality-of-life features announcedWhat's new in Genshin Impact 5.8Here's everything that will be added in version 5.8:New character - IneffaRerun characters - Citlali, Chasca, and MualaniNew weapons - Flame-Forged Insight and Fractured HaloSkins for Bennett and YelanEvents - Sunspray Summer Resort, Tracing Vanishing Trails, Mementos of Teyvat: Prelude of the Frozen Veil, Natlan: Plains of Flowing Flames, and Ley Line OverflowAreas - Easybreeze Holiday Resort and Mare Jivari (small part)Quests - Song of the Welkin Moon Archon Quest and Sunspray Summer Resort Story QuestSystems - Lunar-Charged Elemental Reaction, Asha (Saurian Indwelling), and Repertoire of Myriad MelodiesLimited-time exploration and Archon Quest completion rewardTravelers must also remember that the new summer map will be added permanently to the game. However, the event rewards will only be available for a limited time, so it is best to get them before the event ends; otherwise, players may miss out on a new 4-star weapon, the free Bennett skin, and a lot of Primogems.Besides the free rewards, players can look forward to the new Archon Quest. This will likely connect to the story in Nod-Krai, which will release in version 6.0.Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact updates and guides.