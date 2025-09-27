Time until Infinity Nikki 1.10 releases worldwide

Infinity Nikki 1.10 will be releasing globally on September 28, 2025, at 8 PM (UTC -7). This upcoming version is titled &quot;Golden Season&quot;, and will not only feature brand new outfits adhering to the theme of the patch, but will also add plenty of new events and quests that you can immerse yourself in. However, before players can log in and experience all the new version content, there will be a scheduled server downtime of roughly seven hours, during which developers will perform maintenance and update the game to the latest version. As per standard pattern, all servers for the game will be offline for this duration, and you will be able to log back in to the game only after version 1.10 is live.This article provides the global release schedule and timings for the Infinity Nikki 1.10 update, along with a countdown to help track the remaining time till the new version goes live on all servers.When does Infinity Nikki 1.10 release worldwide?As announced on social media platforms by Infold Games, Infinity Nikki 1.10 will be releasing on September 28, 2025, at 8 PM (UTC -7). Maintenance for the same will begin on September 28, 2025, at 12:50 PM (UTC -7), and all servers for the game will be down while the scheduled maintenance is ongoing.Despite the new version going live on all servers at the same time, players might experience discrepancies in the release timings owing to differences in time zones. You can keep an eye on the countdown below to track the remaining time till Infinity Nikki 1.10 releases in your particular time zone:Additionally, players can also check the list below to know when Infinity Nikki 1.10 goes live in their servers and time zones:AmericaPacific Daylight Time (PDT): September 28, 2025, at 8 pmMountain Daylight Time (MDT): September 28, 2025, at 9 pmCentral Daylight Time (CDT): September 28, 2025, at 10 pmEastern Daylight Time (EDT): September 28, 2025, at 11 pmEuropeWestern European Summer Time (WEST): September 29, 2025, at 4 amCentral European Summer Time (CEST): September 29, 2025, at 5 amEastern European Summer Time (EEST): September 29, 2025, at 6 amAsiaIndian Standard Time (IST): September 29, 2025, at 8:30 amChina Standard Time (CST): September 29, 2025, at 11 amJapanese Standard Time (JST): September 29, 2025, at 12 pmKorea Standard Time (KST): September 29, 2025, at 12 pmAlso read: Infinity Nikki 1.10 banners and outfits revealedFollow Sportskeeda for more Infinity Nikki news, updates and guides.