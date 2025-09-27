Time until Infinity Nikki 1.10 releases worldwide

By Aishwarya Ghosh
Modified Sep 27, 2025 20:37 GMT
Infinity Nikki 1.10 release timings and countdown (Image via Infold Games)
Infinity Nikki 1.10 release timings and countdown (Image via Infold Games)

Infinity Nikki 1.10 will be releasing globally on September 28, 2025, at 8 PM (UTC -7). This upcoming version is titled "Golden Season", and will not only feature brand new outfits adhering to the theme of the patch, but will also add plenty of new events and quests that you can immerse yourself in. However, before players can log in and experience all the new version content, there will be a scheduled server downtime of roughly seven hours, during which developers will perform maintenance and update the game to the latest version. As per standard pattern, all servers for the game will be offline for this duration, and you will be able to log back in to the game only after version 1.10 is live.

This article provides the global release schedule and timings for the Infinity Nikki 1.10 update, along with a countdown to help track the remaining time till the new version goes live on all servers.

When does Infinity Nikki 1.10 release worldwide?

As announced on social media platforms by Infold Games, Infinity Nikki 1.10 will be releasing on September 28, 2025, at 8 PM (UTC -7). Maintenance for the same will begin on September 28, 2025, at 12:50 PM (UTC -7), and all servers for the game will be down while the scheduled maintenance is ongoing.

Despite the new version going live on all servers at the same time, players might experience discrepancies in the release timings owing to differences in time zones. You can keep an eye on the countdown below to track the remaining time till Infinity Nikki 1.10 releases in your particular time zone:

Additionally, players can also check the list below to know when Infinity Nikki 1.10 goes live in their servers and time zones:

America

  • Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): September 28, 2025, at 8 pm
  • Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): September 28, 2025, at 9 pm
  • Central Daylight Time (CDT): September 28, 2025, at 10 pm
  • Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): September 28, 2025, at 11 pm

Europe

  • Western European Summer Time (WEST): September 29, 2025, at 4 am
  • Central European Summer Time (CEST): September 29, 2025, at 5 am
  • Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): September 29, 2025, at 6 am

Asia

  • Indian Standard Time (IST): September 29, 2025, at 8:30 am
  • China Standard Time (CST): September 29, 2025, at 11 am
  • Japanese Standard Time (JST): September 29, 2025, at 12 pm
  • Korea Standard Time (KST): September 29, 2025, at 12 pm

Aishwarya Ghosh

Aishwarya Ghosh

With a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Aishwarya Ghosh always knew her future involved writing. With over eight years of experience, she aims to fuse her passion for writing with her love for video games as an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda.

This passion was sparked by early MS-DOS games and Age of Empires. Later, Aishwarya moved on to gacha games, a genre she now specializes in. She firmly believes that her work is not just about reporting facts but presenting them in a way that holds the reader's interest.

The PC is her weapon of choice, where she leans more towards single-player than multiplayer games. The comfort of exploring a game at her own pace helps her absorb everything it has to offer. Aishwarya's desire to dive into the immersive and dynamic world of Genshin Impact world in a Jumanji-type scenario clearly resonates with the above.

Outside of gaming, Aishwarya is an avid dancer associated with a touring dance troupe. Additionally, she loves watching anime and staying updated on the latest seasonal titles.

Edited by Aishwarya Ghosh
