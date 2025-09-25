Infinity Nikki 1.10 banners and outfits revealed

Infinity Nikki 1.10 is scheduled to release globally on September 28, 2025 (UTC -7). This upcoming version is titled "Golden Season", and will feature an Exclusive quest focusing on Nikki and the Abandoned District's Pieceys teaming up to solve a murder mystery. New world quests, random quests, and events related to the theme of the patch will also be added for players to enjoy.
The developers have also officially revealed the new outfits that will be available once version 1.10 goes live. Read on to find out more information regarding the brand new outfits that players will be able to get their hands on in Infinity Nikki 1.10.
New outfits and banners in Infinity Nikki 1.10
Once Infinity Nikki 1.10 goes live, the following outfits will be available on the "Blossom on the Breeze" Resonance banner:
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
- Rainfall & Blossoms (5-star)
- Grains of Yesterday (4-star)
Since both these outfits will be featured on the same banner, players interested in obtaining these outfits can collect both of them in one go. You can use your Diamonds, Revelation Crystals, and Limited-time Revelation Crystals to pull on this banner. As per standard Resonance rules, you can get one 5-star outfit piece every 20 pulls, and one 4-star outfit piece every 10 pulls.
Here are the details about these outfits:
Rainfall & Blossoms (5-star)
The primary 5-star outfit for Infinity Nikki 1.10 is Rainfall & Blossoms. It has an Elegant main attribute, and features a special Floating ability titled "Floral Message: Floating". When used, this ability lets Nikki float in the air whilst sitting on a special Flower Staff. Note that this ability can replace the default Floating ability.
Rainfall & Blossoms has the following outfit evolutions:
- Rainfall & Blossoms: Farewell
- Rainfall & Blossoms: Anticipation
- Rainfall & Blossoms: Flourish
- Rainfall & Blossoms: Budding (full glow-up evolution)
Grains of Yesterday (4-star)
Grains of Yesterday is the 4-star outfit featured alongside Rainfall & Blossoms on the Resonance banner. This outfit has a Cool main attribute, and comes with a special Whimsicality ability. Titled "Field's Call: Whimsicality", this outfit lets Nikki temporarily wear a scarecrow headwear, letting nearby birds flock to her and perch on her shoulders.
Grains of Yesterday has the following outfit evolutions:
- Grains of Yesterday: Distant Song
- Grains of Yesterday: New Bud (full glow-up evolution)
Also read: How to get and use Astralites in Infinity Nikki
Follow Sportskeeda for more Infinity Nikki news, updates and guides.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.