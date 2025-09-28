Time until Yelan releases in Genshin Impact Luna I

By Hijam Tompok
Modified Sep 28, 2025 11:33 GMT
Time until Yelan rerun banner (Image via HoYoverse)
Time until Yelan rerun banner (Image via HoYoverse)

Yelan is set to get a rerun banner in the second half of Genshin Impact Luna I. According to the event schedule for Phase II, her banner will go live on September 30, 2025, and will be available for three weeks. Naturally, her signature weapon will also be featured on the Epitome Invocation Wish. However, the exact timings for Yelan's rerun will be different for each server.

This article features countdowns that show the exact time until Yelan's banner goes live across all the in-game servers in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Luna I Yelan rerun banner countdown

Yelan's rerun banner in Version Luna I will be released on September 30, 2025, at 6 pm (server time). Since all the servers in the game follow a different time zone, the exact time of the banner will also vary.

Travelers can find a countdown that shows the time until Yelan's banner releases in Version Luna I for all the servers below.

Asia

Yelan's banner will arrive first on the Asian server on September 30, 2025, at 6 pm (UTC+8).

Europe

Yelan's banner will be released on the European server on September 30, 2025, at 6 pm (UTC+1).

America

The second half banners will arrive last on the American server on September 30, 2025, at 6 pm (UTC-5).

The banners will be available until October 21, 2025, 2:59 pm (server time).

Yelan banner details

Here's a list of all the 4-star characters who will be featured on Yelan's banner during the second half of Genshin Impact Luna I:

  • Aino (Hydro)
  • Dori (Electro)
  • Sucrose (Anemo)

While Aino can already be obtained through the Nod-Krai Archon Quest, this will be her first featured banner in the game. Dori isn't that good, but Sucrose is one of the best Anemo characters, especially at C6.

In addition, listed below are the items that will be on the weapon banner:

  • Bloodsoaked Ruins (5-star Polearm)
  • Aqua Simulacra (5-star Bow)
  • Lion's Roar (4-star Sword)
  • Favonius Greatsword (4-star Claymore)
  • Favonius Lance (4-star Polearm)
  • Favonius Codex (4-star Catalyst)
  • Sacrificial Bow (4-star Bow)

Bloodsoaked Ruins is Flins's signature Polearm, while Aqua Simulacra is Yelan's signature Bow. Both are amazing 5-star weapons that provide a lot of CRIT stats and damage boosts. The 4-star weapon lineup is also pretty decent, making it overall a good weapon banner.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact updates and guides.

About the author
Hijam Tompok

Hijam Tompok

Hijam Tompok is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on Genshin Impact. He has always considered video games as the best form of entertainment and writing about them lets him express this passion for the benefit of readers.

In just 18 months, Hijam has reached close to 8 million reads on his articles - something he's immensely proud of - and aims to hit the 10 million mark in the coming months. This is because he always thoroughly checks the reliability of his sources and reports the information as accurately as possible without any bias.

As a player, Hijam now enjoys both single-player and multiplayer titles. As long as the games are interesting, he has no complaints. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would love to jump into Genshin Impact or a similar fantasy world. He loves the fantasy genre and having the ability to perform magic or control elements is one of the things he believes most people would love as well.

Away from work and gaming, Hijam loves to cook, play football, and read web novels.

