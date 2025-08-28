Tiny Tina's Wonderlands will be getting a sequel, Gearbox Software founder confirms

Speaking in an interview with All Out Gaming, Randy Pitchford of Gearbox Software confirmed that Tiny Tina's Wonderlands will not be the only entry in the saga. The 2022 spin-off to the Borderlands franchise may not be the most popular entry, but it evolved upon the setting introduced in the fan-favorite Borderlands 2 DLC Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep.Without further ado, here's everything to know about what the future may hold for the fantasy side of Borderlands.Tiny Tina's Wonderlands sequel is something that Gearbox Software wants to make in the futureWhen asked by the interviewer about whether or not Tiny Tina's Wonderlands could move forward as a franchise, Randy Pitchford's comments were positive. To summarize, the game's setting of Bunkers &amp; Badasses (a spoof of the real-life tab, the top RPG Dungeons &amp; Dragons IP from Wizards of the Coast) is something the team has poured a lot of effort into.As such, the spin-off's journey is not over yet. Here's Pitchford's reply:&quot;Tiny Tina's Wonderlands was a challenge and a risk, but now it's a beach-head. We've invaded Normandy, we've liberated France, let's now fight the war. I can't wait and I can bet we are going to spend more time on that.&quot;In other words, the 2022 fantasy looter-shooter was a surprisingly ambitious title that was based on the formula and design of the predecessor game, Borderlands 3. While it was uncharted territory at that point for the team to make a full game out of a themed Borderlands 2 DLC, the final product just worked in new and exciting ways.The result was a familiar yet refreshing take on Borderlands that innovated things in its own way, and some of the spin-off's elements and design mantra can also be seen in the upcoming Borderlands 4. For example, the new Vault Hunter Amon's melee and elemental damage abilities are reminiscent of the Berzerker and Clawbringer classes from Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.As such, Gearbox Software aiming to further expand on the Bunkers &amp; Badasses universe in the future is great to see and is no doubt exciting news for fans of the spin-off. However, with Borderlands 4 on the horizon and the team also working on post-launch content for this next mainline entry, it will likely be a while before we hear more about the next Tiny Tina's Wonderlands experience.Also read: TTW PS5 review