Free Fire has a wide range of exclusive in-game items, like skins, costumes, characters, pets, bundles and more, which help players to customize their overall experience to a certain extent. However, players have to use diamonds, which are one of the in-game currencies, to obtain such items.

Free Fire also has a variety of weapons that players can use on the battlefield. The Scar is one of the most-used guns in the game because of its high rate of fire.

The Titan Scar is one of the most sought-after skins for the gun. Several YouTubers are currently giving away the skin in the ongoing Extremathon event.

In this article, we discuss the Titan Scar redeem code in Free Fire.

Titan Scar redeem code in Free Fire: All you need to know

Titan Scar in Free Fire (Image Credits: booyah.co.id)

Extremathon is an event organized in collaboration with several Free Fire content creators. The redeem codes for the Titan Scar will be announced on the live-streams of these YouTubers.

How to participate in the Extremathon

Players can enter the giveaway by clicking on the notice that appears when they open Garena Free Fire. It will redirect them to one of the ongoing live-streams.

There will be multiple YouTubers streaming on their channels at different times, giving away the redeem codes.

These content creators will also be hosting several private rooms during their stream and will be providing the codes to the winners. Therefore, players could get the Titan Scar just by staying active during the live-stream.

One can redeem the codes from the official redemption center of Garena Free Fire. You can click here to visit the website. Players will receive the Titan Scar in the vault tab upon successful redemption.

