Visual Concepts' latest installment - NBA 2K25 is close to hitting stores and fans are eager to see how their favorite players stack up in the digital arena. The backcourt is crucial in any NBA 2K lineup, with guards and wings controlling the game's pace, dishing out assists, and knocking down clutch shots.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 backcourt players in NBA 2K25 who are sure to dominate the court.

Disclaimer: This is a ranked list.

10 best NBA 2K25 players with the highest backcourt stats

10) Tyrese Haliburton - Indiana Pacers

Milwaukee Bucks v Indiana Pacers - Game Six (Image via Getty)

Position: PG/SG

PG/SG Overall rating: 90

Trending

Tyrese Haliburton's popularity in NBA 2K25 keeps going up, thanks to his elite playmaking and court vision. Since being added to the lineup for the Indiana Pacers, he has been a straight double-double machine capable of leading the offense with his passing but still stretching the defense from beyond the arc.

The ability to play both point guard and shooting guard is what makes him such a big hit in the title, especially for gamers who love a balanced, team-oriented approach.

9) Kyrie Irving - Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks v Miami Heat (Image via Getty)

Position: PG/SG

PG/SG Overall rating: 92

Kyrie Irving is one of the more dynamic backcourt players in the game. With his incredible ball-handling ability, Irving constantly turns in performances under pressure to navigate through defenses and create his shot.

With the high rating Irving has in NBA 2K25, he will be breaking ankles and hitting contested shots with ease.

8) Jaylen Brown - Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics v Dallas Mavericks - NBA Finals (Image via Getty)

Position: SG/SF

SG/SF Overall rating: 92

Jaylen Brown's physicality and ability to score are crucial to the Celtics' continuous success. Brown is a two-way player, dominant both offensively and defensively, which will translate well into NBA 2K25.

He can play both shooting guard and small forward, adding some lineup flexibility. Moreover, his slashing ability combined with his developed shooting makes him a must-have for players in need of a strong, athletic guard.

7) Donovan Mitchell - Cleveland Cavaliers

Boston Celtics v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Three (Image via Getty)

Position: SG/PG

SG/PG Overall rating: 92

Donovan Mitchell, aka "Spida," is a scoring machine in NBA 2K25. He can take over games with ease and is a force to be reckoned with on the backcourt. Mitchell has been gifted with great explosiveness, high verticality, and a very quick first step to blow by defenders and finish strongly at the rim.

He is also reliable from deep, making him one of those dual offensive threats that players can count on when it's time to get down to business.

6) Devin Booker - Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns v Minnesota Timberwolves - Game Two (Image via Getty)

Position: SG/PG

SG/PG Overall rating: 93

As one of the premier scorers in the league, Devin Booker sees his skills well reflected in his NBA 2K25 rating. Being able to create his shot from anywhere on the floor, along with lethal three-point shooting, makes Booker a valuable signing for any player.

His primary role as a scorer for the Phoenix Suns solidified his standing among the top backcourt players in the game. Expect him to light up the scoreboard in your MyCareer or online matches.

5) Anthony Edwards - Minnesota Timberwolves

Denver Nuggets v Minnesota Timberwolves - Game Six (Image via Getty)

Position: SG/SF

SG/SF Overall rating: 93

Anthony Edwards, aka the "Ant-Man," is one of the brightest young stars of the league, and NBA 2K25 has taken notice. With his rare combination of physical strength, athleticism, and slam-dunking ability, Edwards has become a defender's worst nightmare.

In fact, he will be one of the go-to players for people who prefer a high-energy style of basketball, since he can posterize and knock shots from deep.

4) Jalen Brunson - New York Knicks

NBA: APR 09 Knicks at Bulls (Image via Getty)

Position: PG/SG

PG/SG Overall rating: 93

It has been a spectacular rise to stardom for Jalen Brunson. This New York Knicks floor general has proved time and again that he is a clutch performer and able to make great plays.

Brunson can hit from beyond the arc and consistently make plays for himself and his teammates, making him one of the more valuable guys in NBA 2K25. Moreover, his All-NBA Team selection in 2024 highlights his growth and solidifies his spot among the top backcourt players in the game.

3) Stephen Curry - Golden State Warriors

New Orleans Pelicans v Golden State Warriors (Image via Getty)

Position: PG/SG

PG/SG Overall rating: 95

Stephen Curry, one of the greatest shooters in NBA history, remains one of the upper-echelon guards in the game. Considering how he hits three-pointers from almost anywhere on the court easily, his fast releases are pretty unguardable.

Curry's dribbling and off-ball movements only add another dimension to such a great game, finding open shots with ease. His virtual performance and stats really represent the four-time NBA champion and two-time MVP.

2) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - Oklahoma City Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder v Dallas Mavericks - Game Four (Image via Getty)

Position: PG/SG

PG/SG Overall rating: 96

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has established himself as one of the league’s premier guards, and NBA 2K25 reflects that with his high rating. SGA’s ability to score at all three levels - inside, mid-range, and from beyond the arc - makes him a versatile offensive weapon. Moreover, his length and agility allow him to excel defensively, making him a well-rounded player who can lead any team to victory in the game.

1) Luka Doncic - Dallas Mavericks

Oklahoma City Thunder v Dallas Mavericks - Game Four (Image via Getty)

Position: SG/PG

SG/PG Overall rating: 97

Finally, we come to Luka Doncic, the best backcourt player in NBA 2K25. The rare combination of size, skill, and basketball IQ has earned Luka the nickname of "Luka Magic." It is close to impossible to stop him from hitting step-back threes, dishing out no-look passes, or bulldozing his way to the basket.

He can set the pace of the game on both ends and can make some incredible clutch plays, making him the most complete backcourt player in NBA 2K25.

Moreover, once paired up with Kyrie Irving in Dallas, Doncic is even more dangerous and offers up a dynamic backcourt duo.

These top 10 backcourt players are pretty varied in their skill set, which makes each of them valuable to any NBA 2K25 team. Whether you're looking for a guard who can get you a lot of points, run into the attack, or shut down your opponent's offense this list has you covered.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!