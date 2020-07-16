PUBG Mobile has one of the best armories among all battle royale games available online. The gun has some of the most legendary weapons picked from real life.

Some of the guns are available only in airdrops, while others are available across various maps in the game. In this article, we discuss the top 10 guns of PUBG Mobile in 2020.

Top 10 guns of PUBG Mobile

#1 M416:

The most preferred weapon in PUBG Mobile is the M416 assault rifle. This gun is loved by all PUBG Mobile players due to its low recoil and better stability. M416 has a damage of 41 hitpoints per bullet. Nowadays, M416+6x scope is one of the most deadly combinations in PUBG Mobile.

#2 AKM:

On second place, we have the close-range beast of PUBG Mobile. AKM has damage per hit of 47 hitpoints. It makes it a perfect weapon for close-range fights in the game.

#3 AWM

The one-shot killer of PUBG Mobile AWM is an airdrop exclusive sniper rifle in the game. It one-shot deals a damage of 105 and can penetrate a level 3 helmet with full durability.

#4 M24

M24 is also a sniper rifle. The gun can be found easily across all maps of PUBG Mobile. One bullet from the gun deals a 75 damage to an enemy player.

#5 MK14

On fifth place, we have the MK14 gun. The gun can be either used as an assault rifle or a deadly DMR in the game. The gun has 61 damage per hit, which can take out an enemy in 3-4 shots.

#6 G36C

G36C is available only in the Vikendi map of PUBG Mobile. It has great stability, which makes it a perfect gun for mid to long-range sprays. The gun has 41 damage per hit and very low recoil.

#7 SLR

SLR is one of the deadliest DMRs in the game. The gun has 58 damage per hit and can take out an enemy easily with 2-3 headshots. The gun is available across all the maps in PUBG Mobile with a medium spawn rate.

#8 DP-28

DP-28 is a perfect weapon to knock out and finish enemy players in a single spray. The gun can spray a maximum of 47 bullets per round and has great stability. Its single shot deals a 51 damage on enemy players.

#9 Groza

Groza is another deadly close-range weapon in the game. The gun has a great fire rate and uses 7.62mm ammunition. It has a 49 damage per hit and is an airdrop-exclusive weapon in the game.

#10 M249

The only gun capable of taking out a full squad in one single spray is M249. The gun can fire a maximum of 100 bullets per round. It has a decent fire rate along with a 45 damage per hit.

