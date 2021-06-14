Top 10 tips to fix lag and frame drops in PUBG Mobile: A beginner's guide

In recent years, games like PUBG Mobile, Fortnite, COD Mobile, etc., have pushed the mobile gaming genre to new heights. The smartphones have gotten great processors and features and also more high-quality being made available.

PUBG Mobile is one of the most famous mobile games across the globe. But the game has its fair share of issues as well. A lot of players have complained that PUBG Mobile has issues such as frame drops and lags. These issues can be frustrating and might even ruin the fun of the game.

In this article, players will learn the top 10 tips to fix lag and frame drops in PUBG Mobile.

Fixing lag and issues in PUBG Mobile

1) Deleting cache

Players can clear the cache of their phones as it allows them to free up a vital part of their memory.

If there is a low storage issue, the cache becomes a barrier for the phones, although it is the data of a particular application that assists it to function smoothly.

2) Restrict background applications

If players have a phone with 2 or 3 GB RAM, then they should restrict the applications running in the background. These apps use the RAM, while some of them use the internet to keep their services running.

Players can restrict these apps by going into Settings→ App Management → Installed Apps.

In the installed apps, players will see the list of apps that are installed on their phones. They can select the app that they don’t want to run in the background using Power Saver → Don’t Run in Background.

3) Close all background apps

Similar to restricting background applications, players should close all background apps before firing up PUBG Mobile. These background apps use a portion of RAM, which affects the smoothness of the game.

4) Enabling Data Saving

Data Saving is another feature that will limit apps in the background to use the internet. Players can turn on Data Saving when playing PUBG Mobile and untick all other unnecessary apps except for PUBG Mobile.

This will allow PUBG Mobile to use the entire network, which will help lower the ping.

5) Reducing graphics

Reducing graphics helps boost performance (Image via Android Data Recovery)

The smoothness of the game depends on the mobile device that players use to play the game on. To get the most desirable frame rates, users can decrease the graphics of PUBG Mobile. This will give them higher frame rates and less lag.

6) Disabling the auto-update and sync feature of the Google Play Store

The Google Play Store has a feature that automatically updates apps on devices when they are made available. This takes up a high amount of data, which can increase the ping while playing PUBG Mobile.

If users disable this option, they will have to manually synchronize their data. This also means that the internet wouldn’t be utilized for it.

7) Disable Battery Optimization

Players should disable battery optimization (Image via noobs2pro.com)

All newer Android devices have Battery Optimization settings that save battery by reducing the phone's performance.

To disable Battery Optimization, players can navigate to battery settings > open battery saver and choose PUBG Mobile > click on no restrictions.

This will help in delivering a smooth experience while playing PUBG Mobile. It will disable the Battery Optimization for PUBG Mobile, which will help in saving the battery.

8) Choose the right server

Players can select the best ping server (Image via noobs2pro.com)

Most PUBG Mobile players are usually playing on random servers rather than playing on the nearest server. Players can check the server ping before jumping into the match. They should always play on servers that have the lowest ping. It helps reduce sudden lags while playing.

9) Using mic only when needed

Use microphone only when needed (Image via noobs2pro.com)

In PUBG Mobile, the microphone uses additional bandwidth to carry the player's voice when playing the game. Players who are facing a lot of lags can turn off voice chat and use text to communicate.

Although it can be disturbing, it will help fix the lag issue while playing PUBG Mobile as voice transfer requires good internet.

10) Using WiFi

As PUBG Mobile requires a stable connection to render services, players are advised to use a WiFi connection while playing the game. This will allow for a better and smoother experience with no lag.

