Top 25 Women's Super League EA FC 25 player ratings leaked

Following trends of the Premier League, top Women’s Super League EA FC 25 player ratings have been leaked, helping players to determine the pivotal players for their Ultimate team. Fans can expect few changes from the previous game iteration, with Sam Kerr remaining the highest-rated WSL player.

Meanwhile, football stars like Khadija Shaw, and Beth Mead have made their way up the list. On the other hand, players like Ashley Lawrence, and Manuela Zinsberger’s cards have been nerfed.

With that in mind, this article will explore the list of the top 25 Women’s Super League EA FC 25 players based on their ratings leaked so far.

Note: This article is speculative and is solely based on leaks from Fut Scoreboard. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Leaked player ratings from the Women’s Super League in EA FC 25

The top players from the WSL in FC 25 mostly include names from top clubs like Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal, and more. Here’s a detailed overview of the top players from WSL based on the leaked EA FC 25 ratings:

Sam Kerr (90) - Chelsea Guro Reiten (88) - Chelsea Beth Mead (88) - Arsenal Lauren Hemp (86) - Manchester City Jill Roord (86) - Manchester City Chloe Kelly (86) - Manchester City Khadija Shaw (86) - Manchester City Vivianne Miedema (86) - Manchester City Kim Little (86) - Arsenal Ashley Lawrence (85) - Chelsea Rachel Daly (85) - Aston Villa Caitlin Foord (85) - Arsenal Alessia Russo (85) - Arsenal Lucy Bronze (85) - Chelsea Katie McCabe (85) - Arsenal Millie Bright (85) - Chelsea Leah Williamson (85) - Arsenal Manuela Zinsberger (84) - Arsneal Kadeisha Buchanan (84) - Chelsa Amanda Ilestedt (84) - Arsenal Fran Kirby (84) - Brighton Catarina Macario (84) - Brighton Dominique Janssen (84) - Manchester United Mariona Caldentey (84) - Arsenal Ann-Katrin Berger (84) - Chelsea

That sums up a detailed list of the top 25 Women’s Super League players in FC 25 as per leaks. Readers should note that the summer window for WSL is still open, and players are receiving offers from different clubs worldwide. Hence, there may be some minor changes to the aforementioned list.

Based on the leaks from the FUT Scoreboard mobile application, Chelsea star Sam Kerr is expected to be the highest-rated women player in the Women’s Super League, featuring an overall rating of 90. Similar to FC 24, the Australian striker is most likely to receive a 92 Finishing and 90 Agility.

Meanwhile, the Women’s Super League’s other big faces like Beth Mead, Chloe Kelly, and others are expected to acquire slight boosts to their player card due to their exceptional performance last season. On the other hand, fans will get to see some fresh faces like Dominique Janssen and Lucy Bronze in the WSL in EA FC 25.

