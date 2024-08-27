Top 50 Premier League EA FC 25 player ratings leaked

Fut Scoreboard has leaked Premier League players' ratings in EA FC 25. These ratings have been leaked from the game's database. With only a month left from the game's release on September 27, these leaks have stirred up the fandom considerably. Multiple players have received unbelievable upgrades, like Chelsea's Cole Palmer, who is now a prime topic among fans.

We can now cover the top 50 players from the Premier League, based on their leaked ratings, in EA FC 25.

Note: The article covers leaks released by Fut Scoreboard.

Top 50 highest-rated players from Premier League in EA FC 25 leaked

La Liga and Premier League boast the highest amount of top-rated players in EA Sports FC 25. Haaland and Rodri lead the EPL, playing for Manchester City while Real Madrid's Mbappe reigns supreme in La Liga. All three players have the highest rating in the game. Here are the other 49 players from the English League including Haaland:

Erling Haaland (91) - Manchester City Rodri (91) - Manchester City Kevin De Bruyne (90) - Manchester City Virgil Van Dijk (89) - Liverpool Mohammed Salah (89) - Liverpool Alisson (89) - Liverpool Martin Odegaard (88) - Arsenal Ederson (88) - Manchester City Bernardo Silva (88) - Manchester City Phil Foden (88) - Manchester City Ruben Dias (88) - Manchester City Heung Min Son (87) - Tottenham Hotspur Emiliano Martinez (87) - Aston Villa Ilkay Gundogan (87) - Manchester City Bruno Fernandes (87) - Manchester United Declan Rice (87) - Arsenal William Saliba (87) - Arsenal Bukayo Saka (87) - Arsenal Trent Alexander Arnold (86) - Liverpool Gabriel (86) - Arsenal Alexis Mac Allister (86) - Liverpool John Stones (85) - Manchester City Andrew Robertson (85) - Liverpool James Maddison (85) - Tottenham Hotspur Diogo Jota (85) - Liverpool Alexander Isak (85) - Newcastle United Bruno Guimares (85) - Newcastle United Cole Palmer (85) - Chelsea Ollie Watkins (85) - Aston Villa Mikel Merino (85) - Arsenal Casemiro (84) - Manchester United Jack Grealish (84) - Manchester City Nathan Ake (84) - Manchester City Kyle Walker (84) - Manchester City Manuel Akanji (84) - Manchester City Ben Gibbs White (84) - Arsenal Christopher Nkunku (84) - Chelsea Christian Romero (84) - Tottenham Hotspur Matthijs De Light (84) - Manchester United Lisandro Martinez (84) - Manchester United Guglielmo Vicario (84) - Tottenham Hotspur Luis Diaz (84) - Liverpool Nick Pope (83) - Newcastle United Jordan Pickford (83) - Everton Mateo Kovacic (83) - Manchester City David Raya (83) - Arsenal Kieran Trippier (83) - Newcastle United Andre Onana (83) - Manchester United Kai Havertz (83) - Arsenal Ibrahima Konate (83) - Liverpool

Erling Haaland holds the top spot in the Premier League, continuing his legacy of being one of the best players with a rating of 91. He shares this rating with his teammate Rodri who has been upgraded from an 89 to 91 rating. Third place is bagged by, the engine of Manchester City, Kevin De Bruyne with a rating of 90.

The table is not however all blue. After the top three, Liverpool players take over the Premier League chart. Virgil Van Dijk, one of the best defenders in the world as well as in EA FC, bags fourth place. The Dutchman's rating didn't change from EA FC 24. His teammates Salah and Alisson occupy the next two spots.

Numerous Premier League players saw an upgrade in their overalls but there are exceptions like Casemiro, whose rating has dropped from 89 to 84. Many others faced a decline in their in-game statistics.

