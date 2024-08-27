Top 50 Premier League EA FC 25 player ratings leaked

By Dibyendu Mondal
Modified Aug 27, 2024 19:25 GMT
Top 50 players fromn Premier League in EA FC 25 (Image via EA)
Top 50 players fromn Premier League in EA FC 25 (Image via EA)

Fut Scoreboard has leaked Premier League players' ratings in EA FC 25. These ratings have been leaked from the game's database. With only a month left from the game's release on September 27, these leaks have stirred up the fandom considerably. Multiple players have received unbelievable upgrades, like Chelsea's Cole Palmer, who is now a prime topic among fans.

We can now cover the top 50 players from the Premier League, based on their leaked ratings, in EA FC 25.

Note: The article covers leaks released by Fut Scoreboard.

Check out EA FC 25 release time for all major regions.

Top 50 highest-rated players from Premier League in EA FC 25 leaked

La Liga and Premier League boast the highest amount of top-rated players in EA Sports FC 25. Haaland and Rodri lead the EPL, playing for Manchester City while Real Madrid's Mbappe reigns supreme in La Liga. All three players have the highest rating in the game. Here are the other 49 players from the English League including Haaland:

  1. Erling Haaland (91) - Manchester City
  2. Rodri (91) - Manchester City
  3. Kevin De Bruyne (90) - Manchester City
  4. Virgil Van Dijk (89) - Liverpool
  5. Mohammed Salah (89) - Liverpool
  6. Alisson (89) - Liverpool
  7. Martin Odegaard (88) - Arsenal
  8. Ederson (88) - Manchester City
  9. Bernardo Silva (88) - Manchester City
  10. Phil Foden (88) - Manchester City
  11. Ruben Dias (88) - Manchester City
  12. Heung Min Son (87) - Tottenham Hotspur
  13. Emiliano Martinez (87) - Aston Villa
  14. Ilkay Gundogan (87) - Manchester City
  15. Bruno Fernandes (87) - Manchester United
  16. Declan Rice (87) - Arsenal
  17. William Saliba (87) - Arsenal
  18. Bukayo Saka (87) - Arsenal
  19. Trent Alexander Arnold (86) - Liverpool
  20. Gabriel (86) - Arsenal
  21. Alexis Mac Allister (86) - Liverpool
  22. John Stones (85) - Manchester City
  23. Andrew Robertson (85) - Liverpool
  24. James Maddison (85) - Tottenham Hotspur
  25. Diogo Jota (85) - Liverpool
  26. Alexander Isak (85) - Newcastle United
  27. Bruno Guimares (85) - Newcastle United
  28. Cole Palmer (85) - Chelsea
  29. Ollie Watkins (85) - Aston Villa
  30. Mikel Merino (85) - Arsenal
  31. Casemiro (84) - Manchester United
  32. Jack Grealish (84) - Manchester City
  33. Nathan Ake (84) - Manchester City
  34. Kyle Walker (84) - Manchester City
  35. Manuel Akanji (84) - Manchester City
  36. Ben Gibbs White (84) - Arsenal
  37. Christopher Nkunku (84) - Chelsea
  38. Christian Romero (84) - Tottenham Hotspur
  39. Matthijs De Light (84) - Manchester United
  40. Lisandro Martinez (84) - Manchester United
  41. Guglielmo Vicario (84) - Tottenham Hotspur
  42. Luis Diaz (84) - Liverpool
  43. Nick Pope (83) - Newcastle United
  44. Jordan Pickford (83) - Everton
  45. Mateo Kovacic (83) - Manchester City
  46. David Raya (83) - Arsenal
  47. Kieran Trippier (83) - Newcastle United
  48. Andre Onana (83) - Manchester United
  49. Kai Havertz (83) - Arsenal
  50. Ibrahima Konate (83) - Liverpool

Erling Haaland holds the top spot in the Premier League, continuing his legacy of being one of the best players with a rating of 91. He shares this rating with his teammate Rodri who has been upgraded from an 89 to 91 rating. Third place is bagged by, the engine of Manchester City, Kevin De Bruyne with a rating of 90.

The table is not however all blue. After the top three, Liverpool players take over the Premier League chart. Virgil Van Dijk, one of the best defenders in the world as well as in EA FC, bags fourth place. The Dutchman's rating didn't change from EA FC 24. His teammates Salah and Alisson occupy the next two spots.

Numerous Premier League players saw an upgrade in their overalls but there are exceptions like Casemiro, whose rating has dropped from 89 to 84. Many others faced a decline in their in-game statistics.

Check out our predictions for the top 75 EA FC 25 players rating

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
