Manchester City EA FC 25 player ratings leaked

As the reigning champions of the Premier League, the dominance of Manchester City is evident in their leaked EA FC 25 player ratings. The Blues have been in superb form for years, and their players are consistently among the best in the world. They are only a year removed from a historic treble victory, and will be hoping to resume regular proceedings in the latest campaign as well.

According to leaked images shared by the X page @FutSheriff, Manchester City is the only club to have two players amongst the four highest-rated players in EA FC 25. Most members of their current roster are amongst the top 50 highest-rated players in the game, which is a testament to how overpowered their squad is on the virtual pitch.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from X/FUT Sheriff. This account has provided accurate and reliable leaks in the past.

Manchester City player ratings have been leaked for EA FC 25

Alongside European champions Real Madrid, Manchester City is regarded by many as the best club football team in the world. Their consistency over the years has earned them several Premier League titles, and their dominance is evident from their leaked EA FC 25 player ratings.

Their star striker Erling Haaland has retained his overall rating of 91 from EA FC 24, and is one of the four highest-rated players in the game. He is joined by his teammate Rodri, who won the EURO tournament with Spain and is one of the leading contenders to win the Balon D'or this season. Overall, the roster features a healthy mix of upgrades and downgrades.

These are all the leaked EA FC 25 Manchester City player ratings:

Erling Haaland: 91

Rodri: 91

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Ederson: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Phil Foden: 88

Ruben Dias: 88

Ilkay Gundogan: 87

Joao Cancelo: 86

John Stones: 85

Nathan Ake: 84

Jack Grealish: 84

Manuel Akanji: 84

Kyle Walker: 84

Mateo Kovacic: 83

Josko Gvardiol: 83

Savinho: 82

Ortega: 81

Jeremy Doku: 80

Matheus Nunes: 78

Rico Lewis: 76

Bobb: 72

Belgian superstar Kevin De Bruyne has received a downgrade after years of retaining a high overall rating, but will still be one of the most overpowered attacking midfielders in the game. On the other hand, Phil Foden has recieved a +3 upgrade and is now 88-rated after being part of the Premier League Team of the Season and winning the Player of the Year award as well.

While the likes of Ruben Dias and Jack Grealish have been downgraded due to their inactivity, players like Nathan Ake, Ilkay Gundogan and Manuel Akanji have earned upgrades in EA FC 25 due to their performances for Manchester City as well as their national teams.

