Top 3 attack strategies for Clash of Clans TH16

The TH16 update has finally made its way to Clash of Clans. Along with the new Town Hall, the patch introduced various fresh features, such as a Root Rider troop, Spirit Fox pet, defense merging mechanic, and numerous building's new max upgrade levels. Additionally, the update is based on a nature theme that introduced a fresh red-and-yellow color scheme to the new TH and the max-level buildings.

Since Supercell has incorporated countless new features in the game, adopting fresh attack strategies can be a good idea to begin your new Clash of Clans journey. Hence, this article has listed the three best strategies to enhance your attacking skills.

Note: This article is subjective and solely based on the author's opinions.

3 best attack strategies for TH16 update in Clash of Clans

1) Electro Dragon attacks

Clash of Clans Electro Dragon stats (Image via Supercell)

Army composition:

8x Electro Dragons

8x Ballons

1x Super Wall Breaker

3x Sneaky Goblins

1x Baby Dragon

2x Headhunter

1x Archer

Spells: 3x Rage, 3x Freeze, and 2x Skeleton

Battle Blimp

Barbarian King+Diggy, Archer Queen+Poison Lizard, Grand Warden+Phoenix, and Champion+Spirit Fox

Clan Castle Reinforcements: 5x Balloons, a Rocket Dragon, Poison, and Rage Spells

Considering the major attacks in this army composition will be carried out by air troops, destroying the air defenses should be your top priority. Deploy your Heroes at one end of the base, and on the other, spread out the Ballons to absorb lethal attacks of the Air Miners. Next, deploy the Electro Dragons behind your Balloons and aid this procession with the Spells.

Send your Battle Blimp to the base's core and deploy the clan castle troop. This step will help you take down the base's inner defenses, which will facilitate your outer troops to invade the village easily.

2) Root Rider attacks

Clash of Clans Root Rider stats (Image via Supercell)

Army composition:

2x Headhunter

4x Balloons

5x Root Riders

1x Baby Dragon

4x Wizards

2x Archers

4x Electro Titan

1x Ice Golem

3x Sneaky Goblins

1x Rocket Balloons

Spells: 4x Invisibility, 1x Earthquake, and 2x Clone

Battle Blimp

Barbarian King+Diggy, Archer Queen+Unicorn, Grand Warden+Phoenix, and Champion+Spirit Fox

Clan Castle reinforcements: 6x Goblins, a Super Wallbreaker, 3x Super Archers, an invisibility spell, and a Rage Spell

Use your Battle Blimp to send your Super Archers to the core of the base. Protect them using the Invisibility Spells while they take down the inner powerful defenses. While these troops are at work, deploy the Root Riders and Barbarian King at the base's outer structure that will pierce through it, followed by the Electro Titans to back this procession up.

Funnel the outer leftover buildings to keep the army inside the base, and use the Spells skillfully to keep your army alive until they get you three stars.

3) Queen charge+Dragon Rider attacks

Clash of Clans Dragon Rider stats (Image via Supercell)

Army composition:

5x Healers

2x Headhunters

11x Balloons

1x Baby Dragon

2x Minions

5x Wizards

1x Archer

Siege machines: Flame Finger, Battle Drill, and Stone Slammer

Spells: 3x Rage, 2x Freeze, 2x Invisibility, and a Skeleton

Barbarian King+Diggy, Archer Queen+Unicorn, Grand Warden+Phoenix, and Campion+Spirit Fox

Clan Castle reinforcements: 1x Archer, 1x Balloon, 1x Rocket Balloon, 3x Super Minions, and Poison and Rage Spells

Use Archer Queen with your Healers to keep her alive while she walks through the base destroying buildings and defenses. Keep an eye on her and aid if necessary with Rage Spell or Balloons. Meanwhile, deploy the Barbarian King and Champion to help the queen.

On the base's other side, spread out your Balloons, followed by Dragon Riders and the Grand Warden. If these troops run out of HP, use the Warden's ability to momentarily keep them invulnerable to incoming attacks.

Use your residual troops—Headhunters, Baby Dragons, Minions, Wizards, and Archers—to funnel and destroy the leftover buildings.

