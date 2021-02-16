Top 3 emulators to play PUBG Mobile global version on PCs

PUBG Mobile has grown into one of the leading mobile gaming titles. It has got a large playerbase and is also generating a lot of revenue.

Since its release, the game's popularity curve has only witnessed an upward trend and shown no signs of flattening.

Some players also desire to play the popular battle royale title on their PCs.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Top 3 best emulators to play PUBG Mobile global version on PCs

#1 - Gameloop

Gameloop

Gameloop, formerly known as Tencent Gaming Buddy, was rebranded. It provides certain features that enhance the overall experience of the players.

Easy to customize controls.

Lower equipment requirement, i.e., minimum 2GB RAM.

Supports 2K resolution.

AOW engine that ensures a smooth gaming experience.

Fast and Accurate Controller with Mouse and Keyboard, which provides precise aiming.

Click here to download Gameloop.

#2 - BlueStacks

BlueStacks

BlueStacks is one of the oldest emulators and is used by millions of users worldwide. Recently, the newest beta version, BlueStacks 5 (Beta), was launched. It is a feature-rich emulator, making it a popular choice among players.

Some of the key features of this emulator are:

Key-mapping pre-sets and settings for several games.

Option for High Definition Graphics.

Higher FPS.

Real-time translation.

Multiple utility features, including options to record and take a screenshot.

Shooting mode.

Ability to run multiple instances.

Players can download this emulator from here.

#3 - Nox Player

Nox Player

Nox Player provides players with a smooth gaming experience. The emulator offers high performance. Some of its key features are:

Pre-set controls and easy key mapping.

Supports multi-instances.

Macro recorder.

Here is the download link for Nox Player.

There are several other emulators like LD Player and MEmu Play that'll also do a fine job.

Note: The choice of an emulator, an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on the preference.

