Top 3 cards for Clash Royale royal tournament deck

Clash Royale is an online battle game in which players fight each other in 1v1 battles, clan wars, and tournaments. As the objectives and opponent abilities in each of these are different, players should design new decks for each of them.

As battling in tournaments entails competing against some of the finest players and decks in Clash Royale, players should pick cards that can help them both attack and defend. In this article, we'll go over the top three cards that should be on a player's Royal Tournament deck.

What are the 3 best Clash Royale cards for the Royal Tournament Deck?

3) Magic Archer

The Magic Archer (Image via Supercell)

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 152

Hitpoints: 704

The Magic Archer is a Legendary card with relatively high hitpoints and damage. He shoots arrows in a straight line, harming the target as well as any other units in the arrow's path. The Magic Archer excels in countering opponent buildings and surviving spells like Log, Zap, and Arrows thanks to his superior assault range.

When Magic Archer fires an arrow at an Archer Tower, the arrow passes through it, targeting the cards arrayed behind it. Due to his increased speed and the ability of his arrows to pass through troops, he can easily defeat swarms like the Goblin Gang and Skeleton Army.

2) Royal Ghost

The Royal Ghost card (Image via Supercell)

Cost: 3 Elixir

Damage: 345

Hitpoints: 1600

Arena 12 is where players can unlock the Royal Ghost, a Legendary Card. He is a melee unit that deals area damage and has a reasonable amount of hit points and damage. Unless he attacks an opponent building or unit, he is the only troop in Clash Royale who remains invisible.

Because of his invisibility, the Royal Ghost is an excellent attacking unit because he can reach the target without taking too much damage.

1) Archer Queen

The Archer Queen in Clash Royale (Image via Supercell)

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 299

Hitpoints: 1330

Archer Queen is a Champion card that players can unlock at Arena 14. She is a ranged troop with a single target that may attack both air and ground units. She has moderately high damage and stays out of the player's card cycle, like all other Champion cards. She only reappears once she has been destroyed.

Also Read Article Continues below

Cloaking Cape, the ability of Archer Queen, puts her in stealth mode, making her invisible to all defenses. It also makes her shoot faster, resulting in a temporary increase in her attack speed.

Edited by Siddharth Satish