Top 3 easiest ways to get BC in PUBG Mobile Lite as of October 2021

PUBG Mobile Lite, like any free-to-play game, doesn't cost a penny for installation but has tons of in-game items that cost real money. Therefore, the title requires players to acquire Battle Coins (BC), the in-game currency, to make such transactions.

There are many ways through which players can acquire BC in PUBG Mobile Lite. However, some fraudulent methods like Free BC generators can harm players in many ways, so users should be wary of such practices.

Players should look for easy and legitimate methods to buy BC in PUBG Mobile Lite.

PUBG Mobile Lite: The easiest ways to acquire BC this month

3) GPT applications and websites

Swagbucks is a famous GPT app (Image via Google Play Store)

There are various sites and apps that allow users to earn free cash. The money can be claimed through shopping cashback, taking surveys, or some other bonuses. These kinds of apps or websites also feature games or quizzes which provide free money to the players.

Therefore, players can go for legal GPT websites and apps like Swagbucks, Poll Pay, Prize Rebel, et cetera. They can also earn gift cards which they can redeem as per the app's terms and conditions. Hence, users can further use this free-earned cash to buy BC through PUBG Mobile Lite.

2) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards application (Image via Google Play Store)

When players download a free-to-play game from the Play Store, Google allows them to make in-app purchases with the store's currency. Therefore, users can buy BC with the help of Google Play balance.

However, if players cannot afford real money to fill their Play Store wallets, they can use Google Opinion Rewards. Users can use Google's reward app to earn the Play Store money through surveys.

Although the frequency of surveys changes according to regions and other factors, Google Opinion Rewards is still a great way to earn free BC through PUBG Mobile Lite.

1) Giveaways and other contests

There are various YouTubers that organize giveaways for BC and WP (Image via YouTube)

Various YouTubers often organize giveaways for their publicity. The rules of such giveaway contests are generally quite simple and feature in-game money and items like Winner Pass as free rewards.

Although the winners of such contests are always random, they are still worth taking a shot at, and therefore, players should keep an eye on such PUBG Mobile Lite giveaway contests.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Shaheen Banu