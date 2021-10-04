How to get PUBG Mobile Lite BC (Battle Coins) in latest 0.22 version

PUBG Mobile Lite is the compressed version of the popular PUBG Mobile, and is meant for players with low-end devices. Therefore, the former has retained every primary aspect of the latter, including crates, item skins, Battle Royale mode. Even the Winner Pass (WP) is a version of PUBG Mobile's Royale Pass (RP), and most importantly, Battle Coins (BC) is a variant of PUBG Mobile's UC.

BC, just like UC, allows players to purchase most of the premium items in PUBG Mobile Lite. However, it requires real money for players to own PUBG Mobile Lite's in-game currency. They can either acquire BC through the top-up websites or the game itself.

PUBG Mobile Lite Battle Coins: How to buy the in-game currency in the latest 0.22 version

Players need to tap the BC icon to purchase the same (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Players should follow the following steps to purchase BC in PUBG Mobile Lite:

Step 1. Open the PUBG Mobile Lite application and tap on the BC icon on the top of the screen.

Step 2. The icon will automatically open the menu for players to choose from, and they can see the UC rates as per their country and region.

Players should remember that the price and currency of BC changes for different servers according to exchange rates and other factors.

Step 3. Players can tap on the required amount of BC they want to purchase. For example, if players want to buy Winner Pass (WP), they can acquire an equivalent amount of BC, i.e., 280 BC.

Step 4. Select the mode of payment and tap confirm. A successful payment will automatically credit the BC to the player's account.

Step 5. Generally, "Step 4" is the final step, but if players face some error, they should use top-up sites like Midasbuy. However, even players who have their country listed will get a chance to top-up their BC amount. The site requires the player ID to credit the BC.

Players can buy Winner Pass or any other in-game item after they have acquired the BC (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

After acquiring enough Battle Coins, players can buy desired items, whether the WP or any outfit crate.

Note: Players from India should remember that they cannot legally purchase BC as PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in the country. Hence, they should refrain from using any illegitimate methods and be wary of BC generators.

