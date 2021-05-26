Top 3 emulators to play Free Fire on PC in May 2021

Players who want to enjoy Free Fire on their PCs can do so with the help of emulators - a software that allows players to run mobile applications on their computers.

There are many Android emulators that players can use to run Free Fire. Check the following list to find out about the three best ones.

Best emulators to play Free Fire on PCs

1. BlueStacks

BlueStacks is one of the best emulators that a player can choose. Image via Bluestacks.com

This emulator is at the top of the list for many Free Fire players who want to enjoy the game on their PC. It allows players to run multiple games simultaneously and ensures that the game's graphics are not compromised.

BlueStacks also allows its users to record their gameplay with ease. The only drawback of this emulator is that it is not compatible with low-end computers.

Download it from here.

2. MEmu Play

MEmu comes with keymapping support, Image via MEmu Play

The multi-instance manager of this emulator allows players to switch from one game account to another smoothly. MEmu Play's keymapping support will enable players to be in their comfort zone while playing with a keyboard, mouse, or controller.

The game uses limited mobile data to run Free Fire, which is another significant advantage of it. The emulator has over 100 million downloads around the world.

Download it from here.

3. GameLoop

GameLoop is compatible with low-end PCs. Image via GameLoop

The emulator was previously known as Tencent Gaming Buddy and was a popular choice when players wanted to run PUBG Mobile on their computers. This emulator is also a popular pick for Free Fire as it is compatible with low-end PCs.

GameLoop allows players to customize their controls so that they have no difficulty while playing the game. Players can also enjoy an immersive gaming experience because of the 2K resolution support.

Download it from here.

Note: This article is based on the writer’s preference. There are many other emulators that players can use.

