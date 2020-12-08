PUBG Mobile is one of the most eminent names in the mobile battle royale genre. The game comes with high-quality graphics and offers a great deal of immersion. Players can enjoy a grand battle royale environment and choose from weapons ranging from pistols to sniper rifles.

However, the game requires high-end specifications to run smoothly and also takes up a lot of space on a smartphone's memory. This article discusses the top three battle royale games like PUBG Mobile under 1GB.

Top 3 free Battle royale games like PUBG Mobile

#1 Badlanders:

Image via Malvida

One of the best games in the battle royale genre for players who love action-packed gameplay is the Badlanders. Players can learn the game's shooting mechanics quickly and take on their rivals on the battlefield.

A total of 25 players land on an island and build up their arsenal of weapons and throwables to kill enemy players and win the match. Players can sell the items acquired from the battle in the market to get better weapons and other items to win more matches and be the ultimate survivor.

Download Badlanders from here.

#2 Free Fire:

Image via ff.garena.com

Garena's Free Fire is a prominent name in the battle royale category. The game has gained lots of popularity recently and has received over 500 million downloads on the Google Play store. It doesn't require any high-end specification on a smartphone to run smoothly.

A player can play lots of modes and maps in the game for the ultimate battle royale experience. The game has also evolved into a significant source of content creation as well. Players can also make an esports career in the title. It is one of the most robust competitors of PUBG Mobile in the battle royale segment.

Download Free Fire from here.

#3 ScarFall: The Royale Combat:

Image via APKPure

The third game on the list of three best battle royale games like PUBG Mobile is ScarFall. Players can choose from a massive arsenal of weapons to take on their opponents on the battlefield and become the best player.

ScarFall has lots of modes like Team Deathmatch or Solo Deathmatch. The aiming and shooting mechanics of the game are also robust.

Download ScarFall: The Royale Combat from here.

