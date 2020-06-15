Top 3 games like PUBG Mobile to play in 2020

A look at three battle royale games that are similar to PUBG Mobile.

All these games are available on major app stores and feature decent game-play and other features.

Top 3 Games like PUBG Mobile

With the launch of PUBG Mobile, battle royale games have become very popular. There are many battle royale survival games that are available on the internet now.

In this article, we discuss about the top three games like PUBG Mobile to play in 2020. All these games can be played on your smartphones.

Top three Games like PUBG Mobile:

The three best battle royale games similar to PUBG Mobile are as follows:

#1: Call Of Duty Mobile

Call of Duty

Call of Duty Mobile is one of the best alternatives to PUBG Mobile. The game has very realistic graphics and intense game modes.

The Call of duty franchise has a wide fan base around the world. The game has various interesting modes like a 5v5 multiplayer team deathmatch.

The size of the Call of Duty Mobile game is around 2.1 GB. It is free to download and has a rating of 4.4 on the Android Play Store. The game has seen millions of downloads on various app store platforms.

#2: Garena Free Fire

Free Fire

Garena's Free Fire is one of the toughest competitors to PUBG Mobile in the battle royale genre of games. The game has millions of players enjoying the game.

Free Fire does not require a high-end device to run the game. The game has impressive graphics and weapons for enhancing players' experience of battle royale games.

In Free Fire, players land on an island with 49 other players and strive to become the last man standing. The game size is around 567 MB, and the game has great ratings on all major app stores.

#3: Cyber Hunter

Cyber Hunter

Cyber Hunter is another battle royale survival game that has some exciting in-game elements. Players in this game can do parkour-inspired stunts and much more. Also, players can use skills like camouflaging and making barriers.

The game is free to download on all major app stores and has a size of around 2 GB. Cyber Hunter has a rating of 4 on the Android Play Store.