Normal-type Pokemon are anything but plain and boring like their category implies.

Some of the most powerful creatures in the franchise are Normal-types. That includes the god of all Pokemon, Arceus. In Hoenn, like with every other region, some pretty strong Normal-type additions were made to the Pokedex.

It would take a lot to live up to the Normal-types introduced in the two prior Generations. The likes of Snorlax, Gengaskhan, and Ursaring set the standard. Hoenn then stepped up the plate and knocked it out of the park.

Top 3 Normal Pokemon from Hoenn

#3 - Kecleon

Image via The Pokemon Company

These days, Kecleon is seen as nothing more than a gimmick Pokemon. When it was first discovered; however, that gimmick was one of the best. Before Protean was added as a hidden ability, Kecleon was known for Color Change.

Advertisement

This Ability caused Kecleon to change its type to the type of attack it was hit with. It was incredibly useful for resisting opponents in-game that only had one super type of attack. It also has a 120 base Special Defense stat. It wasn't the best, but it was great fun to use.

#2 - Exploud

Image via The Pokemon Company

Exploud is a monster of a Pokemon. It is massive, powerful, and just plain terrifying. It has a base HP stat of 104 and even attack stats of 91. It can do a lot for a team in terms of offense throughout the Hoenn journey.

Like most Normal-types, it only has a weakness to Fighting, making it pretty reliable in battle. With access to a wide variety of moves, its coverage and usefulness are nearly unmatched in the region.

#1 - Vigoroth

Image via The Pokemon Company

Advertisement

If there is one Normal-type Pokemon more intimidating than Exploud, it is Vigoroth. Vigoroth is arguably better than its evolution, Slaking, as well.

As with other Normal-types, Vigoroth can learn a ton of moves from different types. That, coupled with its base Speed of 90, allows it to be a mighty fine partner in battle. Outside of battle, it is simply vicious.